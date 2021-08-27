News

‘Ugwuanyi’s commitment to investments, security exceptional’

The new Managing Director (MD) of the Nigerian Breweries (NB) Plc, Mr. Hans Essaadi, has expressed delight over the commitment of the administration of Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi towards the protection of lives and promotion of investments in the state, describing it as exceptional. Essaadi, who led the management team from NB to the Government House in Enugu, the state capital, on a visit to the Governor Ugwuanyi, stressed that “we are happy to note that Enugu State has progressively remained secure and peaceful under your leadership.” The NBL boss added: “I want to thank the governor for his unwavering support in providing an enabling environment for our business to thrive,” pointing out that “this is reflected by the immense support we enjoy from your esteemed self as an invaluable bridge builder in establishing a sustainable relationship between us and our host community, and more recently your remarkable intervention in the reopening of the Tiger Bar.”

