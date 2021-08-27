‘Ugwuanyi’s commitment to investments, security exceptional’

The new Managing Director (MD) of the Nigerian Breweries (NB) Plc, Mr. Hans Essaadi, has expressed delight over the commitment of the administration of Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi towards the protection of lives and promotion of investments in the state, describing it as exceptional. Essaadi, who led the management team from NB to the Government House in Enugu, the state capital, on a visit to the Governor Ugwuanyi, stressed that “we are happy to note that Enugu State has progressively remained secure and peaceful under your leadership.” The NBL boss added: “I want to thank the governor for his unwavering support in providing an enabling environment for our business to thrive,” pointing out that “this is reflected by the immense support we enjoy from your esteemed self as an invaluable bridge builder in establishing a sustainable relationship between us and our host community, and more recently your remarkable intervention in the reopening of the Tiger Bar.”
Related Articles
Senate probes NNPC revenue from 2010 to 2020
…says agency refused 1% stamp duty payment The Senate has commenced investigation of the financial transactions carried out by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) from 2010 to 2020. The Senate Committee on Finance is currently carrying out investigations into the internally generated revenues of 700 MDAs and the payment of one per […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
How troops killed 73 terrorist suspects in 2 weeks – DHQ
The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), yesterday said between June 18 and 30, troops killed at least 73 suspected Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) during counterinsurgency operations in Borno and Yobe states, respectively. It noted that within the period under review, troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and other security agencies, conducted various land, maritime and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Army Chief: Civil war ‘unfortunate tragedy’
The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj-Gen. Farouq Yahaya, has described the Nigerian Civil War (1967 – 1970) as an “unfortunate incident” in the history of the country. Yahaya made the assertion, Thursday, at a pre-Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2021, in Abuja. Over a million people were reported killed during the war that lasted […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)