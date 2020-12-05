Ugwuanyi’s commitment to security exceptional –Immigration boss

The Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede, has described Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State as a “great man” and “an all-rounder” who has demonstrated enormous commitment towards the security of lives and property in the state.

Babandede, who spoke when he led his entourage to the Government House, Enugu, on Thursday, stressed that Ugwuanyi’s administration has been of great support to the Nigeria Immigration Service.

The Comptroller-General was in Enugu with his entourage to assess the degree of damage done to the newly constructed office of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Enugu State Command, during the hijacked EndSARS protests in the state. While appreciating Ugwuanyi for his administration’s support towards the completion of the office project, which he said was billed for inauguration a day before the EndSARS destructions, Babandede disclosed that the state government “donated four transformers and vehicles to us”.

He pointed out that “the vehicles were not only donated to us but also to all the law enforcement agencies so that security of lives and property of the people is assured in Enugu State,” adding that, “We commend you (Ugwuanyi) for that good job”. Responding, Ugwuanyi regretted that the sad events of loss of lives and destruction of property by hoodlums during the EndSARS protests were in spite of the state government’s earlier constitution (by Executive Order) of Panel of inquiry on Police brutality and related extra-judicial killings. While noting that the South East governors and other stakeholders had conducted extensive tour of affected facilities in the state to assess the level of damage, the governor said that they paid due attention to the Immigration office and “we were grateful to God for the minimal damage”.

