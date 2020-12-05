News

Ugwuanyi’s commitment to security exceptional –Immigration boss

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede, has described Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State as a “great man” and “an all-rounder” who has demonstrated enormous commitment towards the security of lives and property in the state.

Babandede, who spoke when he led his entourage to the Government House, Enugu, on Thursday, stressed that Ugwuanyi’s administration has been of great support to the Nigeria Immigration Service.

The Comptroller-General was in Enugu with his entourage to assess the degree of damage done to the newly constructed office of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Enugu State Command, during the hijacked EndSARS protests in the state. While appreciating Ugwuanyi for his administration’s support towards the completion of the office project, which he said was billed for inauguration a day before the EndSARS destructions, Babandede disclosed that the state government “donated four transformers and vehicles to us”.

He pointed out that “the vehicles were not only donated to us but also to all the law enforcement agencies so that security of lives and property of the people is assured in Enugu State,” adding that, “We commend you (Ugwuanyi) for that good job”. Responding, Ugwuanyi regretted that the sad events of loss of lives and destruction of property by hoodlums during the EndSARS protests were in spite of the state government’s earlier constitution (by Executive Order) of Panel of inquiry on Police brutality and related extra-judicial killings. While noting that the South East governors and other stakeholders had conducted extensive tour of affected facilities in the state to assess the level of damage, the governor said that they paid due attention to the Immigration office and “we were grateful to God for the minimal damage”.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG begins N9.9bn grant payment to artisans

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…disburses N6bn to poor households in Zamfara The Federal Government has commenced the payment of a total of N9.9 billion to 330,000 artisans across the country. The largesse is part of the implementation of the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) and translates to the payment of N30,000 onetime grant to each artisan. The payments are meant […]
News

Osun set to commence 250m litres’ water project

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Determined to address bottleneck in water supply services to households in the state, Osun State government has finalized arrangements for the commencement of a-250 million litre capacity water project. At the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the state government and Efficacy Construction Company in Osogbo, Commissioner for Water Resources and Energy, Dr. Amidu […]
News

DG to corps members: Accept postings in good faith

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier- General Shuaibu Ibrahim, yesterday told corps members undergoingthemandated oneyear national service to accept their postings for primary assignment in good faith.   This was as he added that this had become imperative for them to contribute meaningfully to their communities of service and national development. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: