Ugwuanyi’s intervention‘ll end problem in Eha-Amufu –Stakeholder

The emergency security meeting between Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and stakeholders of Eha-Amufu, in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State, all heads of security agencies in the council area and the council chairman,

Hon. Jacob Abonyi, among others, on Saturday, ended on a good note, with the stakeholders including the Bishop of Eha-Amufu Diocese (Anglican Communion), Rt. Rev. Daniel Olinya, assuring that the outcome of the meeting would solve the problem in the community.

 

Ugwuanyi had convened the meeting to decisively resolve the recent security challenges which erupted in Mgbuji Village, in Eha-Amufu, Isi-Uzo LGA of the state.

 

The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Abubakar Lawal, visited the area yesterday, alongside the Commander of 82 Division Garrison Command of the Nigerian Army, Brig. Gen. Chris Ataki and the State Director of Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Habu Daluwa.

 

