Ugwuanyi’s interventions in infrastructure’ve helped us – Red Cross

The Nigerian Red Cross Society has commended Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for the remarkable interventions his administration has made in the provision of road infrastructure, healthcare facilities and efficient fire service operations in Enugu North senatorial district and beyond, saying that the amenities have aided the voluntary organisation to discharge its duties in the district. Speaking when representatives of Nsukka Division of the Nigerian Red Cross Society visited the governor at the Government House, Enugu, Chairman of the organisation, Engr. Pascal Chukwuemeka Asadu, lauded the governor for “your gigantic developmental strides in Enugu North senatorial district in particular and the state in general.”

 

News

Study: Children of mothers who eat junk food may be overweight

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States have said that children of mothers who consume ultra-processed foods such as ready meals, sugary cereals and biscuits are more likely to grow up overweight or obese. Results of the new study are published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ). Researchers at the Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, […]
News

US warns citizens to reconsider travel to Nigeria due to coronavirus, security challenges

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The United States of America has warned its citizens against travelling to 12 states in Nigeria over security challenges. The warning was contained in a travel advisory obtained on its website. The advisory, which was dated August 6, also cautioned US citizens from travelling to Nigeria over the COVID-19 pandemic. “Reconsider travel to Nigeria due […]
News

NCDC announces 113 new cases of COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 113 new cases of CCOVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 162,388. The NCDC made this known on Friday night via its official Twitter handle, and also disclosed that the new cases were recorded in 10 states including the (FCT). “On […]

