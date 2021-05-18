Ugwuanyi’s kinsmen seek establishment of varsity in senatorial district

The Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s kinsmen, under the auspices of Nsukka Platform in Asaba, Delta State have called on the governor to establish a stateowned university in the Enugu North Senatorial District.

This was as the group said that the governor should not complete his two terms without establishing a university in the senatorial district not to boost academic excellence of the area, but to also complement the giant stride of his administration.

According to them, since former Governors Chimaroke Nnamani (1999-2007) from Enugu East, and Sullivan Chime (2007-2015) respectively favoured their zones for eight years, nothing should prevent the incumbent governor from benefitting his district

The Nsukka Platform, therefore, urged Governor Ugwuanyi to correct the lopsidedness in the multi-campus structure of the Enugu State University (ESUT), which was distorted by the successors of Chief Jim Nwobodo, the Governor of old Anambra State.

According to the Chairman of the group, Dr. Ejike Obeta; the Secretary, Mr. Francis Odo and 12 others in a statement issued in Asaba, the ongoing Specialist Hospital project in Igboano would be a wasted effort without a substantive university in the senatorial district.

The statement noted that since the euphoria that greeted the decision to convert the university to a multi-campus structure, the governor has not given his kinsmen any hope that their share of the university would be a reality. They said: “We are deeply disturbed that the dream of a university is gradually sliding into a mirage.

The governor, who hails from the zone, has no time left any longer. If he fails to set up a campus of ESUT in the district when he has only two years left, it means he betrayed the confidence reposed in him.

Despite his repeated assurances to the people, we are afraid this may not come to reality again.”

