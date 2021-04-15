Ugwuanyi’s wife campaigns against gender-based violence

Wife of Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugochi Ugwuanyi, yesterday rounded off her state and zonal campaigns against gender-based violence, calling for an allinclusive and sustained crusade to stem the tide of domestic violence, sexual abuse, female genital mutilation, public harassment, among other forms of violence against women in the society.

Mrs. Ugwuanyi, who also used the events to scale up awareness on yellow fever and the importance of the on-going COVID-19 vaccination, described gender-based violence as barbaric and a violation of human rights. Sensitising women during the state flag-off of the campaign against gender-based violence, held at Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, as well as the campaign in Enugu North, Enugu West and Enugu East senatorial districts, Mrs. Ugwuanyi lamented that the violent behaviour had eaten deep into the fabric of the society, adding that it cuts across most human societies, irrespective of gender. According to her, “We know that not only women are victims of gender violence, some men are also beaten by their wives”. The Enugu governor’s wife maintained that some children were being molested by their fathers and relatives and urged women to preach and sensitise the people against the ugly act.

She said the aim of the campaign was to enlighten the women of the three senatorial districts on the onerous task and counsel them to carry the crusade to churches, schools, families, workplaces, among others, stressing that women had the numerical strength to change the society for the better.

