Ugwuanyi's wife harps on good nutrition for children, women

The wife of the Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi, yesterday, harped on the need for adequate nutrition for women and children in the state in order to improve maternal and child’s health.

 

Mrs. Ugwuanyi made the call during the domestication of the 2016 Food and Nutrition Policy, plus Finalising the Multi-sectoral Costed Strategic Plan of Action Agenda, organised by the Enugu State Food and Nutrition Committee (SCFN), at Nike Lake Resort Enugu.

 

 

The  Enugu governor’s wife said due to the outbreak of the COVID-19, a lot of sectors have sidelined existing structures that champion nutrition and food security.

 

She, therefore, pointed out that it is more critical now for multi-sectoral nutrition actors to take and support key actions to protect the nutritionally vulnerable groups given the importance of nutrition in national development.

 

Mrs. Ugwuanyi maintained that malnutrition has been a public health problem, especially the hard to reach areas and underserved communities in Enugu State, adding that it’s more worrisome in pregnant women and children under the age of five.

 

The Enugu State First Lady, who revealed that the first 1,000 days of life is the most important days of an infant, starting from the point of conception to two years, advised that better nutrition for women, children and adolescents should underpin the state’s push to achieve the sustainable Development Goals.

