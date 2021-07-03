News

UHC: Catholic doctors advocate mandatory contributory social health insurance

Association of Catholic Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (ACMPN), has harped on the importance of a mandatory contributory social health insurance, to enable Nigeria attain Universal Health Care (UHC) coverage by 2030. National President of ACMPN, Dr. Matthew Ashikeni, made this known at the 15th National Conference of the Association of Catholic Medical Practitioners of Nigeria & Africa Regional Conference (FIAMC) with the theme, ‘Universal Health Coverage 2030 and Health Security: The Role of Catholic Doctors,’ on Friday in Abuja. Ashikeni, who emphasised on the quality of Catholic doctors and their wide range of coverage especially in the rural areas, called for support from government and inclusion of catholic doctors by government agencies in provision of essential services to Nigerians.

He said: “The (COVID-19) pandemic may have affected the progress towards UHC by 2030, and hence the need for government agencies concerned to integrate Catholic health institutions and other similar facilities so they complement each other in the provision of essential health services to all Nigerians. “The Catholic Health services are some of the best in the country and are widespread across the country located in some of the remotest parts of the country providing, primary, secondary and specialist health care services.”

