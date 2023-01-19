Health

UHC model must be peculiar to health needs of Nigerians – ANHEJ

The Association of Nigeria Health Journalists (ANHEJ), has urged the Federal and State governments to ensure they adopt a Universal Health Care (UHC) model that was peculiar to the health needs of the citizenry. A communique signed by ANHEJ President, Hassan Zaggi at the end of it’s 6th Annual Conference organised in partnership with the World Health Organisation (WHO), Africa Health Budget Network (AHBN) and others , noted that this had become an imperative factor that must be put into consideration, as every country was adopting models that best suits their peculiar needs.

He said: “Universal Health Coverage (UHC) is vital to availing citizens of countries access to equal and equitable health services. No single UHC model is suitable for all countries, as individual countries have their peculiarities which could be approached distinctly. “To this end, ANHEJ, therefore, advised governments at all level to design unique UHC models that can address the peculiar health needs of Nigerians.”

While committing to improved coverage and collaboration with relevant stakeholders in the health sector to drive implementation of the various health sector policies and strategies in the country, ANHEJ vowed to improve its sensitisation and awareness creation on the importance of health insurance so that political leaders, well-to-do individuals, states and local governments could enroll their citizens in health insurance. The association also committed to monitor closely, the implementation of the various health insurance packages and expose their weaknesses so that the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) and other relevant agencies of government can make the needed amendments for the good of all Nigerians.

 

