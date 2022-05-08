Uhunoma: When it appears the world is against you

Truly, life is never pleasant. As a matter of fact, not fair and balanced to all. It is not a bed of roses for all, as the popular adage puts it. But the irony is that it is more pleasant and rosy for some than others or so, it seems for those on the

unpleasant side of life. OLUWATOSIN OMONIYI writes on the touching story of Uhunoma Kemi Osaigbakhome

For mother of three, Uhunoma Kemi Osaigbakhome life is an unfair setup. There is no amount of preaching to make her believe life is especially as she was born a deformed, rejected at birth by her father, irritated by her community and frustrated by events. With her physical deformity, she searched for her daily bread by hawking sachet water, popularly called pure water. She was then raped. With a baby in her hand, difficult in feeding herself and the child, she fled to Lagos, seeking greener pasture. It was indeed a tortuous journey for her in Lagos. Eventually, she got a squalor to lay her head, did a make shift with tattered aluminium.

There, she got pregnant again, managed with her children while the man who got her pregnant abandoned her to her fate. Whenever it rained, she told Sunday Telegraph that she would have to hold vigil, be on her toes with the youngest child on her shoulder, the firstborn, standing holding their few belongings to his chest.

The reason is because the plank covering the flowing gutter upon which she and her kids sleep would have been soaked with the flood. “While some prayed and wished for the rain, I used to curse and pray away the rain because it was always giving me nightmares,” she said.

What she is seeking now, is a little kindness from life and from the dwellers. Uhunoma, as she is mostly called, is a handicapped and beautiful single mother of three children, who need to survive with a shelter above her head, no matter how small or shabby. She needs a place to put her head with her children after the day’s hustling.

All she is asking for is accommodation and little capital to do petty trading, so that she can roll by in life till her maker calls her home. She told Sunday Telegraph that she has tried her hands on all possible means of business but it has always turned out unsuccessful, thereby making life difficult for her and the children; reason being that people reject her, refuse to patronise her but would rather prefer to dash her money. For her, it is not such money she is after but the dignity in labour.

“Because of my physical look, deformity, people call me a witch or strange being they just cannot comprehend and cope with,” she said.

Right from birth, life has been cruel to her, rejected by her father at birth, scorned by her community and termed a misery child, raped and exploited by man and society. From her hometown in Edo State, Uhunoma, with a year old baby in her hand, found her way to Lagos for greener pasture. She believed life should be a bit better compared to where she was coming from. How wrong was she

? Life, rather was cruel to them both. She escaped being lynched several times from street urchins in Mushin area of Lagos. She also escaped being arrested by the no-nonsense and overzealous security officials.

Eventually, she learnt the rope of survival on the streets of Lagos. Paying for a day accommodation at Synagogue church, Ikotun and with a N1,000 she was able to put together from passersby, she started hawking pure water to eke a living.

This was about nine years ago. Life has since not been on the balance for her. Together with her children, she has been sleeping from one church to the other, got driven away many times from these churches, even got molested by some of the pastors, stayed in uncompleted buildings and along the line, got pregnant twice but no one to take responsibility for the children. Luckily, she knows the fathers.

They just refuse to either identify with her openly or take responsibility of their children with her. When Sunday Telegraph spoke to the relatives of one of them, the person said truly he was aware his cousin was seeing Uhunoma but wasn’t aware of the child between them. He said no member of the family could ascertain the whereabout of his cousin but promised to get in touch with Uhunoma.

This promise was made three years ago and according to Uhunoma, she has not heard from that family and from the father of her first child, even when she informed the family of one of them that she needed help for her child and when her father died, no response came her way, according to her. Well, she moved on and tried to lay her hands on anything that could fetch her and her children daily means of survival. But she has her ego intact as she refused to beg for money. “I don’t believe I should beg to survive.

There is no dignity in that at all and I wouldn’t want my children to see me doing that. Truly, I may be deformed, my inner person and self respect is not deformed. A little help will be okay for me,” she said.

Uhunoma’s pride was however forced down at a time she was in desperate need of help. She had to go beg when she came across someone who promised to take her to the Lagos State Ministry of Social Work where her needs will be attended to.

But she said the contact person asked her to pay him something before he could render that help. “I told myself that if it is money to get better standard of life, I decided to go beg for it to get to the next destination of my destiny.

He asked for N20,000 and I thought where would I get such huge money other than go begging believing that my children and I would get help from the state government. I was able to raise N10,000 and gave the man but that was the last I saw the man. I got direction again from my church members then. I wrote several letters to the ministry in charge of people living with disability but no response came my way,” she said.

From daily accommodation all around the Ikotun area to different churches, also to a makeshift house made of planks and aluminum on a flowing stinking gutter, she and her children managed to catch some hours of sleep. And whenever it rains, she said she would have to stand up with the smallest of her children on her back, the second one on her chest while the eldest one stands up on a small stool. She said they would remain standing until the rain subsides and the level of the flowing gutter has gone low.

Then, she would lay down some used cartons on the wet plank and put some wrappers for them to lay on till day break. Eventually, help came her way. She got a room apartment around Egbe side, but after six months, her neighbours and co-tenants began complaining that they couldn’t stay with her. She said they started frustrating her, labeling her with all sorts of bad names.

“They called me witch, wretched, strange being. Worst of it was that, my land lady increased the rent payment from N60,000 to N100,000 and ordered that I stop my petty trading outside the house. All of these inhuman treatment were to get me out of that house and it worked,” she said.

The plan was successful because her neigbours didn’t spare her children either to the extent, her first child, Great, ran away from the house. Luckily, after days of searching, he was brought back to the mother but he denied his mother in front of the officer that brought her. “My son broke my heart when he denied that he doesn’t know me. Thanks to the police officer, who was one of those who buy liquid soap from me.

He knows him and has seen him with me several times. She scolded my son and urged him to be a good boy to me and his siblings,” she said. When Sunday Telegraph spoke to Great, a 15-year-old, he confessed that he did that because he couldn’t stand the suffering and inhuman treatment anymore. He said he thought about it deeply and concluded that there may be no end to the suffering except he runs away. Eventually, Uhunoma got help again from someone around when she got back to her makeshift apartment. She offered her to come take over her apartment that has three months left since she was moving to a larger apartment.

The three months expired and she was thrown out of the one room apartment. Now, Uhunoma sleeps under a large table by a huge tree in front of the house with her three children. She said she has tried all means possible to make a living. “Because of my condition, people treat me like a leper; they don’t want me to come close to them. Several landlords have chased me away saying people cannot live with me in same house.

“They will ask for my husband and when I replied that no husband, they will eject me outright saying someone like me cannot work, so who will pay the rent,” she said. Many may have seen her around Idimu/ Egbeda side or Ijegun after Ikotun , both areas of Lagos. She jostles at bus stops hopping from side to side in the thick traffic of those areas hawking pure water, seasoned fruits, nuts, and other petty items in traffic.

At the end of the day, she returns home with the items unsold but with a few naira notes in her hands. She said each day gives her heartache and make her feel miserable.

“But for my children, I beg for death, it’s not easy going on like this,” she said. The little she gets is from her aged mother in the village. She said her mother sends her money and food stuff occasionally. Disappointedly, she said the church she attends couldn’t help her.

Rather, she said they told her there are too many people that need help from the church, hence, “they said that the situation of the country is precarious now, making it difficult to help. So, they said I should continue to hope that God will raise a helper for me,” she stated. “I go to slum areas to hawk pure water and I wait for orders to make liquid soap from some customers who still patronise me. That is all I do for now,” she said.

As it is, Uhunoma is begging the Lagos State government and meaningful Nigerians to come to her aid, so that she can give her children uninterrupted education, accommodation, where she can settle down to take care of her children and also do petty business but not anything edible because she said people will not patronise h

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...