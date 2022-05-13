Arts & Entertainments

Uhuru Fest: Afrobeat, Afrohouse, Amapiano music take centre stage

Posted on

…Focalistic, Kasango, Caiiro, Blaq Pages, Tomi Tribe set to thrill

California is about to witness a rich blend of Afrobeats, Afrohouse and Amapiano music genres as the Uhuru Fest – Yacht Cruise edition holds this June. The Uhuru Fest – Yacht Cruise edition, according to the organisers, is a fresh blend of the best sounds out of Africa featuring South African and Amapiano crooner superstar, Focalistic, Also featured is South African celebrity DJs Caiiro and Kasango, as well as Ghanaian and Nigerian Los Angelesbased DJs Blaq Pages and Tomi Tribe, and a host of other southern california finest music DJs such as DJ Supermarx, Weirdo with soul, Mister Hek, Dj wavy, Meedy, Mike GDNSS, Sasha B and many others.

The festival is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in San Diego. “Uhuru Fest 2022 – Yacht Cruise is bringing all Afrobeats, Afrohouse and Amapiano genres together on one mega yacht and is expected to host up to 1,200 music enthusiasts” the organisers, iBoat NYC, stated. No doubt, with afrobeats continuously getting recognition on a global scale, other genres are also gaining popularity among music enthusiasts across the globe include the Amapiano and Afrohouse genres of music – enjoying a spillover of similar fanbase in House music and Electronic Dance Music, Amapiano and Afrohouse brings a novel experience to the scene.

One of the co-curator of the event Ayo Oshodi, stated that this year’s debut yacht festival edition will kick off its flagship event in San Diego, noting that “San Diego is popularly known for music festivals and yacht parties, and being a tourist region that borders Mexico with about a 30 mins drive, a beautiful madein- heaven coastline and amazing weather condition, it is a no brainer for us (the organizers) to decide that San Diego should be the host of this years debut edition. “Also San Diego has a very large afro music community but has very little experience in the event space, this is why we have taken the responsibility among ourselves to promote and grow that community, the response has been very positive, the feedback encouraging and anticipation is really exciting and we are ready, We are ready to make history and have a great time.”

 



