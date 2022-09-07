Metro & Crime

UI ASUU: We are fully on strike, not pulling out

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Comment(0)

…warns parents to keep their DLC students at home

Contrary to some reports that the ongoing strike has been called off in some universities, the University of Ibadan Chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Wednesday declared that academic staff of the institution are still on total and comprehensive strike as directed by the national leadership of the Union.

According to the institution’s ASUU Chairman, Professor Ayoola Akinwole, in a release made available to New Telegraph Wednesday in Ibadan, parents and the public were warned against releasing their wards for the purported resumption at its Distance Learning Unit (DLC). Akinwole stated that the UI ASUU members would not be available for both physical and virtual teaching.

The chairman boasted that the academic staff of the institution is solidly prosecuting the strike which is aimed at getting the best resources for training, teaching, research and better welfare for her members from the Federal Government.

The ASUU leader advised parents to keep their wards with them at home expressing optimism that the ongoing strike will yield results that will make public university education better than it is presently.

 

