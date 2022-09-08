UI ASUU: We’re fully on strike, not pulling out

The University of Ibadan (UI) chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) yesterday declared that they would not resume work until the Federal Government honours its agreement with the national leadership. The Chairman, Prof. Ayoola Akinwole, in a release, warned parents against releasing their children for the purported resumption at its Distance Learning Unit. Akinwole stated that they would not be available for both physical and virtual teaching. The chairman said the strike is aimed at getting the best resources for training, teaching, research and better welfare for public universities. The ASUU chief advised parents to keep their children at home, expressing optimism that the strike will yield the results that will make public university education better.
Related Articles
NIHORT boosts Delta’s agric value-chain
The agricultural initiative and programmes of Delta State Government, led by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has received a boost through the training of over 5,000 residents of the state in farming food value-chain by the National Horticultural Research Institute (NIHORT). Earlier, the governor had under his administration’s Skills Training Entrepreneur Programme (STEP) and the Youth Agricultural […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Two suspected Nigerian oil tanker hijackers appear in UK court
Two Nigerians appeared in court Saturday charged over the hijacking of an oil tanker in the English Channel. Matthew John Okorie, 25, and Sunday Sylvester, 22, were charged with endangering the Nave Andromeda and appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court, reports Dailymail.co.uk. They were part of a group of seven Nigerian men who were arrested after […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Study links opioid use to pancreatic cancer risk
Researchers at Rush University Medical Centre in Chicago, the United States (U.S.), have found that opioid use might increase a person’s risk of developing pancreatic cancer. This was part of the results of a new study titled; “Opioid Use as a Potential Risk Factor for Pancreatic Cancer in the United States (U.S.). Opioids are a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)