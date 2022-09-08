UI ASUU: We’re fully on strike, not pulling out

The University of Ibadan (UI) chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) yesterday declared that they would not resume work until the Federal Government honours its agreement with the national leadership. The Chairman, Prof. Ayoola Akinwole, in a release, warned parents against releasing their children for the purported resumption at its Distance Learning Unit. Akinwole stated that they would not be available for both physical and virtual teaching. The chairman said the strike is aimed at getting the best resources for training, teaching, research and better welfare for public universities. The ASUU chief advised parents to keep their children at home, expressing optimism that the strike will yield the results that will make public university education better.

