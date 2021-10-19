UI: At last, storm settled over VC’s appointment

Tasks for new UI Vice-Chancellor

The storm hanging over the University of Ibadan (UI) for 11 months following the controversies trailing the appointment of a substantive Vice- Chancellor for the nation’s premier university is now over. SOLA ADEYEMO examines the development

Sources: Process not fool proof

Union: We’re ready to work with new VC,…if

At last, the almost 12 months’ storm at the University of Ibadan (UI) following the controversies and frenzy that bogged down the appointment of a new Vice-Chancellor for the institution due to the expiration of the tenure of the outgone Vice-Chancellor, is now over.

Respite finally came the way of the university, last week, with the ratification and appointment of Prof. Kayode Adebowale, the incumbent Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Administration as the 13th substantive Vice-Chancellor of the premier university.

Adebowale, whose appointment was announced on Thursday, October 14, succeeded Prof. Abel Idowu Olayinka, the 12th Vice- Chancellor of the institution, whose five-year single term ended in November 2020.

But, various stakeholders in the university, including the academic staff, non-academic staff and other members of the university community have continued to react to the appointment of Prof. Adebowale and the process that resulted in his emergence as the new Vice-Chancellor.

Though, when contacted, the leadership of the university chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) declined to comment on the development, the Chairman, Prof. Ayo Akinwole, simply said: “I have no comment or reaction on the new Vice- Chancellor’s emergence.”

However, in its reaction, the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), which spoke through its Chairman, Malachy Etim, described the emergence of a new Vice-Chancellor for the university as a good development.

Etim said: “The entire university community is happy that at last we are able to have a substantive Vice-Chancellor after almost a year of crisis. We are happy that the process that produced the new Vice-Chancellor followed due process. “However, we are ready to work with him if he is also ready to work with us.

That is the position of things now.” While appraising the selection process, some sources at the university, who spoke exclusively with New Telegraph, said that the entire scenario could be viewed from two or more ways in terms of what played out in the selection process.

According to one of the sources, the first attempt was truncated because of the alleged compromise in which the Senate and the Governing Council were fingered as culpable.

“First, I believe that the community was tired of the long wait to have a Vice- Chancellor in place, and therefore was anxious to get the whole thing through, and put the whole crisis behind, and to enable the community to move on with their routine engagements,” the source said. In the analysis, he pointed out that no one really was willing to contest apparent anomalies, this time around in the process, as the selection process was not free from errors.

“One of the candidates withdrew on the basis of such anomalies which it seemed nobody was willing to raise any dust about,” he said, adding that a good example was the two candidates that were voted to represent the Senate at the Joint Senate and Council Selection Committee.

According to the source, seriously, where transparency mattered the two candidates should not have been allowed to contest, again, since they were clearly implicated and indicted for routing for a candidate who stakeholders believed to be the anointed candidate of the erstwhile Vice-Chancellor.

While criticising the University’s Senate for being thoroughly compromised, the source expressed regrets that the Senate went ahead to vote them the allegations notwithstanding, even as he insisted that the fact that the Senate allowed both members of Senate to contest and voted for both candidates, in itself, raises a fundamental question, which was not considered, but was apparent to the public.

Another issue raised about the process was that Acting Vice- Chancellor, Prof. Prof. Babatunde Ekanola, who also joined the race midway, which some stakeholders said, left much to be questioned.

They said: “Of course, there may be nothing legally wrong with his decision to join the race at the time he did, but there was something immoral about his decision all the same. At the point he was elected and became the Acting Vice-Chancellor, it was with the understanding that his mandate was simply to midwife, supervise and coordinate the process that would produce the 13th Vice- Chancellor for University of Ibadan.

“Many of us saw that as sheer opportunism for him to have abandoned his mandate as the umpire, and joined the team he was to superintend over. If we could recall, at the point an Acting Vice-Chancellor was to be elected, a Senior Professor one of the two key petitioners against the first compromised process, had raised a suggestion at the floor of Senate that only very Senior Professors, who had no ambition of running for Vice-Chancellor then, and in the near future, should be considered for nomination for the Acting Vice- Chancellor position.

“According to the Professor, any young Professor if nominated and elected might probably nurse the ambition of becoming a VC could possibly use the Acting capacity to feather their own nests, unfortunately, the Senate turned it down, but the Professor has been vindicated and proved right, because his suspicion perfectly played out in the long run.”

Describing this as a major concern in the selection process, the sources also noted that presently the so-called cabal is still prowling the university political space, expressing dismay that the limit to which such desperation could lead the university to could better be imagined.

They alleged that the group, in the just concluded exercise, was so strategic and clinical about their plans and its outcome, pointing out that two-third of the internal members of Governing Council are working for either camps of the socalled cabal, probably unknown to the current Chairman of the Governing Council and the external members. Following the emergence of a new Vice-Chancellor, the sources hinted

that the good development was that the University of Ibadan would have learnt a lesson or two from the past ugly experience, but called on all hands to be on deck to collectively build University of Ibadan with a view to taking it to the next heights.

They, however, tasked the new Vice-Chancellor on the way forward, saying “it is in a big mess, to say the least, but it is revampable.” Therefore, the sources urged the new Vice-Chancellor to set his priorities right: moral integrity must be restored, healing must take place, accountability and fiscal prudence must be the watchword.

They stressed: “The University of Ibadan had an excellent tradition before the recent bastardisation and decay set in. Therefore, the University Senate needs re-orientation on its traditions, with the purpose of returning them to the path of integrity.

Merit must count, and so must quality service. It is the urgent solid foundation that University of Ibadan can build on. The newly laid foundation will naturally and predictably engender better results in academic programmes, cutting edge research, conducive teaching and learning environment.”

Meanwhile, owing to the inability of the university Governing Council to appoint a Vice-Chancellor for the Ivory Tower due to the leadership crises rocking the university following allegations, counter-allegations and smear campaigns that stalled the selection process, an Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Babatunde Ekanola was named for the university on December 1, 2020.

Though, he has only six months to act and to administer the university for a new regime to be put in place, and which lapsed in May 2021, in the first instance, it was extended for five more months due to crises that characterised the selection process.

Among the 18 contestants, who had been angling to take over from Prof. Olayinka are Professors Adeyinka Abideen Aderinto, Remi-Raji, Kayode Adebowale, Bunmi Olaopa, Olatunde Kalilu, C.O.O Kolawole, Raheem Lawal, Oladele Layiwola, Olusegun Ademowo, Temitope Alonge, Hakeem Fawehinmi, Babatunde Lateef Adeleke and Kolapo Hamzat, among others.

This number was said to have been pruned down to eight on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, following town hall meeting of stakeholders in the university community, which was said to have been allegedly shunned by some of the members, while Prof. Remi Raji withdrew from the race.

The eight contestants screened and interviewed by the Joint Senate and Council Selection Committee are the Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Babatunde Ekanola; Prof. Adeyinka Aderinto; Prof. Hakeem Fawehinmi; Prof. Ebenezer Farounbi; Prof. Babatunde Salako, the incumbent Deputy Vice-Chancellor Administration; Prof. Kayode Adebowale,

Prof. G. Aderounmu and Prof. George Ademowo. Prior to the announcement of Prof. Adebowale by the university Governing Council-led by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Chief John Odigie- Oyegun, there had been series of boardroom politics that played out under the former Governing Council led by Dr. Joshua Waklek, which kicked start the selection process, which did not allow a candidate to emerge.

Part of reasons for the cancellation of the first process was allegations of imposition levelled against the then outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olayinka that Prof. Adebowale was his favourite candidate, stalling the process in November 2020.

The Governing Council as directed by the Federal Government cancelled the process and announced advertisement for fresh process through the Registrar, Mrs. Olubunmi Faluyi. Reacting after the announcement of the appointment of the new Vice- Chancellor, Prof. Adeyinka Aderinto, a former Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) and top contender in the race, in his congratulatory message to Prof. Adebowale, said: “It is time to move on and support the new boss in the interest of our university.”

Born in 1962 in Ibadan, from Laniisa Compound, Prof. Adebowale, whose appointment as the 13th substantive Vice- Chancellor will take effect from November 1, 2021, is an alumnus of the University of Ibadan, where he obtained his B.Sc in Chemistry in 1984; M.Sc in Industrial Chemistry in 1986 and PhD in 1991.

The new Vice-Chancellor began his academic career at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) in October 1991, as a Lecturer Grade II, but returned to the University of Ibadan in 1999 as a Senior Lecturer and rose through the ranks to become a Professor in October 2006.

His cognate administrative experience includes; Dean, Faculty of Science (2009-2011); Director Special Duties Office of the Vice-Chancellor (2015- 2017) and two-term Deputy Vice- Chancellor (Administration) from 2018 to date.

Adebowale has supervised many B.Sc and M.Sc projects, as well as 16 doctoral students many of whom are Professors in Nigerian universities and abroad; published over 140 peer reviewed articles in peer-reviewed national and international journals with one Patent to his credit.

His research areas include Production, Optimisation and Improvement of yield of ethanol and citric acid from the fermentation media; Thermocatalytic conversion of wastes and biomass into useful industrial feed stocks; Composition and possible industrial utilisation of seeds, seed oils as industrial raw materials; Rheological and baking properties of non-wheat flours; Physicochemical, functional properties and retrogradation behaviour of native and modified starches and protein concentrate of underutilised legumes and cereals; Synthesis, the kinetics of production characterisation of oil-modified alkyd resin; Kinetic and thermodynamic studies of the adsorption of metals and organic materials on kaolinite clay and Fuzzy logic modelling of environmental compartments.

He received the International Foundation for Science (IFS) Grant amounting to $12,000 US Dollars in 2002; the African Union Kwame Nkrumah Continental Scientific Award for Science, Technology and Innovation in the sum of $100,000 US Dollars in 2014 and Lead Researcher of the Alexander von Humboldt Kolleg Regional and Expert Conference on “Climate Change and Sustainable Development: Cultural and Techno-Environmental Responses in West Africa worth EUR 27,000, among others.

A Fellow of the Science Association of Nigeria; Chemical Society of Nigeria; Polymer Institute of Nigeria; and the Nigerian Academy of Science; Royal Society of Chemistry (UK); African Academy of Science (Kenya), and Alexander von Humboldt (Germany), Adebowale has attended the Senior Executive Course (SEC) 39, 2017 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos.

