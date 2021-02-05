News

UI cancels hostel facilities as students resume 2020/21 session Feb 20

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

The management of the University of Ibadan has declared that accommodation would not be available for students on campus ahead of the commencement of its 2020/21 academic session on February 20.

The decision according to the institution’s management followed the need to comply with COVID-19 pandemic protocol. In a statement by the school’s Director of Public Communication, Tunji Oladejo, yesterday, he noted that the earlier announcement by the management was still in place contrary to another flying on the social media.

The statement reads: “Management has noted the information trending on the social media indicating that the University has published allocation of students into their respective Halls of Residence and students are expected to make payments.

“The university hereby wishes to inform the new students and the general public to disregard the information as Student Registration Portal has not been opened. Kindly beware. “Management wishes to restate as contained in the University’s Official Bulletin No. 4353 of 14 January, 2021 entitled Approved Revised Academic Calendar for 2018/2019 as follows: “In approving the Calendar, Senate noted the prevailing circumstances occasioned by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to comply with the protocols established for the control of the spread of the pandemic. It, therefore, agreed that the 2020/2021 First Semester Lectures will be delivered online.

In this regard, “NO STUDENT WILL BE ACCOMMODATED ON CAMPUS.” “New students are to please note that the opening of the registration portal and the orientation programme for 2020/2021 session will commence on or before Saturday, 20 February, 2021. Details of Registration Procedure/ Guideline will be available on the University website www.ui.edu.ng soon.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

US coronavirus death toll passes 200,000

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    The US coronavirus death toll has passed 200,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University (JHU).   More than 6.8 million people are known to have been infected in the US, more than in any other country, reports the BBC.   The milestone comes amid an increase in cases in a number of […]
News

Venezuelans once again fleeing on foot as troubles mount

Posted on Author Reporter

  Eleazar Hernández slept on a sidewalk amid a light drizzle, temperatures that dipped close to freezing and the roar of passing trucks. The 23-year-old Venezuelan migrant was trying to make it to the Colombian city of Medellin with his wife, who is seven months pregnant. But the couple had run out of money for […]
News

Corruption probe: Reps issue warrant of arrest on NDDC MD, as IMC stage walk out

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

…Akpabio, Nunieh absent The Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Thursday walked out on the House of Representatives committee on NDDC investigating the alleged corruption and other activities of the Commission, including the N81.5 billion frivolous expenses in five months. This is just as the House committee has issued a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica