UI cancels hostel facilities as students resume 2020/21 session Feb 20

The management of the University of Ibadan has declared that accommodation would not be available for students on campus ahead of the commencement of its 2020/21 academic session on February 20.

The decision according to the institution’s management followed the need to comply with COVID-19 pandemic protocol. In a statement by the school’s Director of Public Communication, Tunji Oladejo, yesterday, he noted that the earlier announcement by the management was still in place contrary to another flying on the social media.

The statement reads: “Management has noted the information trending on the social media indicating that the University has published allocation of students into their respective Halls of Residence and students are expected to make payments.

“The university hereby wishes to inform the new students and the general public to disregard the information as Student Registration Portal has not been opened. Kindly beware. “Management wishes to restate as contained in the University’s Official Bulletin No. 4353 of 14 January, 2021 entitled Approved Revised Academic Calendar for 2018/2019 as follows: “In approving the Calendar, Senate noted the prevailing circumstances occasioned by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to comply with the protocols established for the control of the spread of the pandemic. It, therefore, agreed that the 2020/2021 First Semester Lectures will be delivered online.

In this regard, “NO STUDENT WILL BE ACCOMMODATED ON CAMPUS.” “New students are to please note that the opening of the registration portal and the orientation programme for 2020/2021 session will commence on or before Saturday, 20 February, 2021. Details of Registration Procedure/ Guideline will be available on the University website www.ui.edu.ng soon.”

