UI confirms issuance of degree certificate to Obaseki

… says Gov. graduated in 1979

Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The authorities of the University of Ibadan Tuesday cleared Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State of alleged forgery of his degree certificate brought against him by the All Progressives Congress (APC) before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

The certificate was confirmed to have been issued to Obaseki by the university in 1979 after his formal graduation.

The Deputy Chief Registrar, Legal of the University, Abayomi Samuel Ajayi, who testified on subpoena before the court, said that the governor actually graduated from the university.

Led in evidence by Obaseki’s counsel, Ken Mozia (SAN), the witness adopted the witness statement on oath deposed to on December 31, 2020 in defence of the first defendant (Obaseki).

Relevant pages of the University of Ibadan calendar for 1976, admission brochure for degrees, award of diplomas and certificates and Obaseki’s application for admission and another one for collection of his certificate from the university were tendered by the witness and admitted as exhibits by the court.

The witness maintained that from the records of the university, Obaseki was admitted as a student in 1976 through direct entry and that he graduated in the year 1979, during the tenure of Professor Tekena Tamuno as Vice Chancellor and Mr S.J Okudu as Registrar.

Under cross examination, counsel to the APC, Chief Akin Olujinmi (SAN), the witness insisted that the fact that some parts of the photopies of the certificate were cut off by the photocopying machine, because of the largeness of the certificate did not invalidate the originality and the authenticity of the original certificate.

