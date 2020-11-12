UI Convocation: Your plans to break ASUU has failed, Ibadan zone tells Olayinka

The Ibadan zone of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (comprising the University of Ibadan, University of Ilorin, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, Osun State University and Kwara State University) Thursday described the resolve of the outgoing Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Idowu Olayinka to conduct the 2020 Convocation and Foundation ceremonies as divisive and mischievous.

A release issued and signed by the Zonal Coordinator of the Union, Professor Ade Adejumo and other Chairmen of the zone ( Prof. Moyosore Ajao ASUU, UNILORIN, Prof.Ayoola Akinwole ASUU,UI; Dr.Biodun Olaniran – ASUU, LAUTECH Dr. Femi Abanikanda ASUU, UNIOSUN; Dr.Dauda Adeshola ASUU, KWASU) where they condemned the move by UI VC and reiterated the position of ASUU (National) that the ongoing strike is total and comprehensive, they disclosed that the stand of the Vice Chancellor was a strategy to create acrimony among member of the Union at the University of Ibadan.

The Zone applauded the principled position of the University of Ibadan branch of ASUU, with its release entitled: “Boycott of UI 2020 Convocation and 72nd Foundation Day Ceremonies”.

