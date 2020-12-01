UI: Ekanola beats four others to emerge Acting VC

Sequel to the directive of the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, that an Acting Vice Chancellor be elected to midwife the administration of the University of Ibadan for the next six months, since election of a substantive Vice Chancellor had failed, the Senate of the University yesterday elected the current Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), Prof. Adebola Ekanola.

The Senate immediately recommended Ekanola to the Governing Council for ratification.

That was even as members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU) of the University of Ibadan, onMonday(yesterday) berated Olayinka, forhisinability to successfully midwife the process to produce his successor, describing his administration as “a pandemic and an abysmalfailure”.

The selection process which held at the International Conference Centre of the University was presided over by the Provost, College of Medicine, Prof. Olayinka Omigbodun where Ekanola scored 275 votes to defeat four other contestants.

The current Deputy Vice Chancellor (Research, Innovation and Partnerships), Prof. Olanike Adeyemo polled 13 votes; Prof. Adigun Agbaje scored 15 votes; Prof. Ayo Oluleye scored 80 votes while Prof. Gbemisola Oke got 14 votes. The total votes cast amounted to 400, while 337 were valid.

The Governing Council is expected to ratify the emergence of Ekanola later in the day for him to act for the next six months and midwife the process of selecting a substantive VC. The five-year tenure of Olayinka expired yesterday, November 30 but he could not get a successor as a result of the Unions’ allegation and opposition to his alleged plan to impose Prof. Kayode Adebowale as his successor.

The election of Ekanola as acting VC had followed the directive from the Minister of Education through the National Universities Commission (NUC) that the Senate of the University should meet yesterday to select one of its members outside the 18 contestants that had gone through the selection processes.

The non- academic staff who were led by the SSANU Chairman, Comrade Wale Akinremi, ComradeMalachy Etim(Chairman of NASU, UI) andComradeAkinlolu Akunlade (NASU Chairman, College of Medicine), converged ay the NISER Ground of the campus, in celebration of the exit of Olayinka whose 5-year tenureexpired yesterday.

They later went to the VC’s office and went round the campus with broom, symbolically sweeping away the legs of Olayinka from the University.

Following series of faceoffs between Olayinka’s administration and the Unions, including the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Governing Board of the premier Institution failed to elect a new Vice Chancellor on record time, necessitating the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, to last week direct the National Universities Commission (NUC) to cause the Senate of the University to start the process afresh.

