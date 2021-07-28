UI Postgraduate exams postponed for fear of COVID-19 spread

The postgraduate examinations of the University of Ibadan (UI) billed to commence on Wednesday on the campus has been suspended due to fear of spread of the dreaded Delta Variant of the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the country.

The postponement according to New Telegraph investigation was due to information about an academic staff of the Institute of Peace and Strategic Studies who was suspected to have had contact with the late Professor of Virology, of the University of Ibadan, David Olaleye. Though his name was not disclosed, the academic staff has been taken to the Intensive Care unit (ICU) of the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan.

Prof. Olaleye, who died on Tuesday at age 67 was a member of the COVID-19 Task Force team, inaugurated by Oyo State government to see to the curtailment of the spread of the virus in March 2020. He was alleged to have died of COVID-19, reason the ailing academic staff who had contact with him was rushed to the UCH’s ICU.

Following the fear, students who were to sit for the examinations were told to go home till another date when it would be made known by the authorities. They were advised to adhere strictly to the protocols of the COVID-19.

A postgraduate student of the Institute of Peace and Strategic Studies who spoke in confidence with New Telegraph said most of the students had left the campus for their homes till another date would be announced for the examination.

