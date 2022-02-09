News Top Stories

UI ranks among 10 best varsities in Africa

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comments Off on UI ranks among 10 best varsities in Africa

This is not cheering news to the Nigerian university system as the University of Ibadan (UI) is only university ranked among the best 10 universities in Africa, with universities such as UNILAG, UNN, OAU, ABU missing in the list, according to a recent US News.com’s best colleges ranking.

 

Meanwhile, South African universities dominate  the table with University of Cape Town, coming first on the raking list, followed by University of Witwatersrand, Stellenbosch University and the University of KwaZulu-Natal, among others, with the University of Ibadan placing number seven on the list.

 

According to the latest ranking, the University of Ibadan (usually referred to as UI) is the 425th best university in the world and 7th in Africa.

 

Cairo University is number five, while University of Johannesburg is sixth; University of Pretoria as number eight; Mansoura University in Egypt, which ranked 477th in the world, ranked 9th best in Africa, while Northwest University in South Africa, which ranked as 510th in the world’s best universities ranking, also ranked 10th best university in Africa.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

400 duplicated names allegedly padded into PAP payroll

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) has claimed about 400 duplicated names were padded into the payroll of the body. A source in PAP said the fraud was discovered by the interim administration of Col. Milland Dixion Dikio (rtd). A preliminary investigation, the source said, revealed that some of the accounts were fraudulently used to siphon […]
Top Stories

COVID-19: FCT tops list as NCDC confirms 481 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  For the first time in weeks, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) topped the list of states with new coronavirus infections in the country. Out of 481 samples confirmed positive on Thursday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the FCT recorded the most infections with 96 cases, followed by Lagos with 89. The […]
News

Edo defends position on demolition of houses

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Edo State government yesterday defended the Tuesday demolition of the houses of former Deputy Governor, Dr Pius Odubu; that of Prof. Julius Ihonvbere and that of Mr. Mike Itemuagbon in Benin City, Edo State. The state government in a press statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie and made available […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica