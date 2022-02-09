UI ranks among 10 best varsities in Africa

This is not cheering news to the Nigerian university system as the University of Ibadan (UI) is only university ranked among the best 10 universities in Africa, with universities such as UNILAG, UNN, OAU, ABU missing in the list, according to a recent US News.com’s best colleges ranking.

Meanwhile, South African universities dominate the table with University of Cape Town, coming first on the raking list, followed by University of Witwatersrand, Stellenbosch University and the University of KwaZulu-Natal, among others, with the University of Ibadan placing number seven on the list.

According to the latest ranking, the University of Ibadan (usually referred to as UI) is the 425th best university in the world and 7th in Africa.

Cairo University is number five, while University of Johannesburg is sixth; University of Pretoria as number eight; Mansoura University in Egypt, which ranked 477th in the world, ranked 9th best in Africa, while Northwest University in South Africa, which ranked as 510th in the world’s best universities ranking, also ranked 10th best university in Africa.

