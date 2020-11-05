News

UI to SSANU, NASU: You’ve no role to play in VC’s selection process

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Senate of the University of Ibadan yesterday declared that Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) of the University have no role to play in the selection of new Vice- Chancellor of the university. The declaration followed consistent criticism of the processes leading to the electionbytheSSANU and NASU members in the university.

Some of them had alleged that the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Professor Idowu Olayinka was doing everything possible to ensure a particular candidate would emerge as his successor. The Union members, however, protested publicly on campus Wednesday last week shutting the entrance and exit gates for some hours. Former Dean, Faculty of Law, Professor Oluyemisi Bamgbose, who spoke on behalf of the Senate, said that the Senate affirmed the ongoing selection process of the new Vice-Chancellor.

She said: “The unions do not have role to play in appointment of VC. The action of SSANU, NASU on Wednesday, 28th October, was condemned in its strong terms. “Senate should appoint some representatives to visit Minister of Education to give him a copy of our resolution; that the normal university disciplinary procedure should be taken to deal with erring staff. That UI dissociates itself from activities of SSANU and NASU.”

Our Reporters

