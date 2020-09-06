UI undergraduate’s death: Lawyer seeks Coroner’s Inquest

Following the continued mystery that surrounds the death of a 300-level student of the University of Ibadan, Richard Gbadebo, in an Oluyole-based factory, Mr Femi Aborisade has on behalf of the deceased’s parents urged the Iyaganku Chief Magistrate to cause a Coroner’s Inquest into his death.

Richard was reported to have been operating a machine in the factory when later some of his colleagues saw blood mixed with water sipping out of sewage from the production hall and rushed in, only to notice that he had been crushed in the machine. His legs with the factory booth were seen outside the machine.

In a letter dated September 3, 2020 which he signed, entitled: “Application for Inquest into the violent and or unnatural death of Richaed Gbadebo within the premises of Henkel Nigeria Limited and Expand Global Industries Limited, Plot 9, Oluyole Industrial Estate”, Aborisade said that Richard met his untimely death on July 28, 2020 following his night duty in the production hall of the factory.

Noting that the management of the industry has hitherto not offered any explanation for the violent death in which the deceased was crushed in a machine he was operating, the lawyer said that “the parents have demanded the CCTV footage that covers the operation of the machine in order to understand what really transpired; when precisely it happened; who were those with him when the tragic death occurred; what went wrong; who did what; who failed to do what.

“Was Richard Gbadebo violently attacked; violently and mischievously captured and thrown into the machine?” he asked, noting that Nigeria is a country governed by laws, citing Coroners Law, Cap 36, Laws of Oyo State 2000 to back up the need for the inquest.

