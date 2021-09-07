UI, UNILAG, Covenant listed in World Best University rankings

History repeated itself again, when three Nigerian tertiary institutions – University of Ibadan (UI), University of Lagos (UNILAG) and Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State –were listed among others in the 2022 World Best University rankings.

Times Higher Education World University Rankings ranked the UI as the best university in Nigeria.

The 2022 World University Rankings published recently listed the UNILAG in the second place (501- 600) and Covenant University third position (601- 800), respectively.

University of Ilorin UNILORIN) is in the 4th position (1201+), University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) is in the 5th place (1201+), Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in the 6th position (1201+) and the Lagos State University (LASU) occupying the 7th place in the table.

The rankings include more than 1,600 universities across 99 countries and territories, making them the largest and most diverse university rankings to date.

The table is based on 13 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution’s performance across four areas: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

