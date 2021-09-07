News

UI, UNILAG, Covenant listed in World Best University rankings

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

History repeated itself again, when three Nigerian tertiary institutions – University of Ibadan (UI), University of Lagos (UNILAG) and Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State –were listed among others in the 2022 World Best University rankings.

 

Times Higher Education World University Rankings ranked the UI as the best university in Nigeria.

 

The 2022 World University Rankings published recently listed the UNILAG in the second place (501- 600) and Covenant University third position (601- 800), respectively.

 

University of Ilorin  UNILORIN) is in the 4th position (1201+), University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) is in the 5th place (1201+), Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in the 6th position (1201+) and the Lagos State University (LASU) occupying the 7th place in the table.

 

The rankings include more than 1,600 universities across 99 countries and territories, making them the largest and most diverse university rankings to date.

 

The table is based on 13 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution’s performance across four areas: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

EFCC: Fake Bawa’s Twitter handles attract 500 followers in few days

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has alerted the public on the existence of fake Twitter Accounts “supposedly” belonging to the new Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, saying three of them had attracted at least 500 unsuspecting followers in the last few days.   While dissociating Bawa from the said Twitter accounts, […]
News

S/South: Youths issue 3-day ultimatum to FG to declare, share gold derivatives

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe UYO

Some youth groups in the Niger Delta region, under the aegis of the Young Democratic movement and South-South Youth Assembly have issued a three-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to declare the details of sales made from gold and other minerals in the past and now in the country. This was as the groups also […]
News Top Stories

Minimum wage: You can’t impose federal structure on states, Govs tell FG

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

State governors have accused the Federal Government of trying to impose federal salary structure on state governments. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Wednesday, staged protests across the country against plan to remove Minimum Wage Act from the Exclusive List to Concurrent Legislative List. Already, a bill to such effect, sponsored by a member of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica