UI VC race: 17 aspirants showcase plans for institution’s devt in global ranking

Ahead of the December election of the 13th Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, 17 aspirants to the position Thursday showcased their plans for the development of the premier institution, among them the former Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), Professor Adeyinka Abideen Aderinto, who said that he would make the institution a problem-solving centre for Nigeria.

Other contestants at the viral presentation where community members watched through Zoom included: Professors Remi-Raji, Kayode Adebowale, Bunmi Olaopa, Olatunde Kalilu, C.O.O Kolawole, Raheem Lawal, Oladele Layiwola, Olusegun Ademowo, Temitope Alonge, Akeem Fawehinmi, Babatunde Lateef Adeleke, Kolapo Hamzat among others.

The programme was organised by the University of Ibadan Community Forum championed by members of the ASUU, SSANU, NASU and Student Union, and chaired by Dr. Yemi Faroumbi.

According to Aderinto, if elected as the next VC to take over from Prof. Idowu Olayinka, he would ensure that the institution is positioned to present position papers on government policies and offer workable solutions to the problems of corruption, poverty, unemployment and insecurity.

Like other aspirants, Aderinto identified underfunding and infrastructure limitation as impediments to the actualisation of full potentials of the premier university. He also joined them in identifying the problems of welfare, instability in academic calendar, problems of research, technology and electricity.

In their presentations, Professor Kayode Adebowale, who is the current Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), promised to encourage town and gown and strengthen internally generated revenue, while Professor Aderemi Raji-Oyelade, former Dean Faculty of Arts, vowed to pursue proactive welfare system which will discourage industrial strike and engender collaborative re-focusing research for a post-oil economy.

In his opening remarks, the Chairman of the occasion, Dr Yemi Faroumbi, charged whoever emerges as the 13th Vice Chancellor, not to “abandon yesterday and today” but to “consolidate and build on the strength of yesterday and today”.

