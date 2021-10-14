Education

UI VC race: Aderinto tops final eight selected by Governing Council

…winner likely to emerge Friday

As the race to select and appoint the 12th Vice Chancellor of the prestigious University of Ibadan, Nigeria, hots up, eight contestants finally selected were as at Thursday being interviewed by the Governing Council ahead of the announcement of the winner at any moment.

According to New Telegraph investigations on Thursday, the immediate past Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic) Professor Adeyinka Aderinto was on top of the list being interviewed by the Chief John Odigie Oyegun-led Council.

Originally 16 candidates applied to become the 12th Vice Chancellor of the university, but Professor Remi Raji withdrew from the race.

The screening of the remaining 15 candidates, which was held at the Council Chambers, featured both presentation and questioning by the members of Council, who scored each candidate’s performance.

Credible sources at the Council revealed that the Council Chairman, Odigie Oyegun had first assured all candidates of a level playing ground before each of the applicants took their turn to appear before the Council.

The shortlisted candidates were appearing before the final Selection Board as of Thursday, while the 12th Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan was expected to be announced later in the day.

Our Reporters

