UI VC race crisis: Soldiers, DSS storm campus

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Security agents, including soldiers, officers of the Department of State Services (DSS), Wednesday stormed the University of Ibadan ahead of the contentious selection of the next Vice Chancellor of the University.
The tenure of the incumbent Vice-Chancellor, Professor Idowu Olayinka, expires on November 30, while the new Vice-Chancellor is expected to assume duties on December 1.
The security agents have been deployed to the Trenchard Hall, venue of the announcement of the candidate for the Senate/Selection Board for the incoming VC.
Members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (ASUU) and the  Non-Academic Staff of Universities  (NASU) have mobilised to the venue for the announcement.
“The VC has invited soldiers to the Trenchard Hall to manage the election. SSANU and NASU have mobilized to the place and it is now rowdy. The soldiers are threatening to shoot the staff. I just hope we will not have another Lekki on our hands,” a staff of the institution said.

