UI VC race: Ex DVC solicits varsity community’s support for improved welfare, status

As the race for the 13th Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan hots up, the immediate past Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic), Professor Adeyinka Abideen Aderinto, Tuesday called on the university community to support him in order to cater better for their welfare and take the premier institution to loftier heights.

In his letter entitled: “My Desire to Serve as Vice Chancellor” a copy which was obtained by New Telegraph in Ibadan, Aderinto noted that University of Ibadan continues to stand high in the comity of universities globally through the efforts of successive administrations, staff and students of the Institution, but that there was the need to step, while observing that the advancement of the nation’s poster institution was hampered by funding and infrastructural deficit.

He therefore asked for the support of the university committee to realise his desire by December this year, while promising to work for improved funding, fairness to all staff and students and uphold social contract with them.

In his words: “I have applied for the position of Vice Chancellor for the following reasons. First, the University of Ibadan, over the years, has earned itself a place of pride among the comity of universities in Nigeria and beyond.This position owes to the selfless service of successive administrations, its dedicated staff, students and the goodwill of other stakeholders, especially our Alumni. “However, the university still faces daunting challenges in the areas of funding, teaching and research infrastructure and living environment that require improvement.

“These challenges, coupled with the instability in the system, pose serious threats to the attainment of the lofty ideals envisioned by its founders, which are increasingly difficult to realize.

“Second, the continued relevance of the university requires internal process appraisal and reform for effective service delivery. Therefore, our university needs a Vice Chancellor who has the requisite organisational qualities, experience and expertise to negotiate solutions across perspectives and opposing camps to reach compromises that all can accept. I have successfully used these skills in the previous positions I have occupied for which, without being immodest, I have received commendations from staff and students. I shall be fair to all irrespective of creed, gender, status or ideological persuasions.

“The keen interest I have in the growth and development of the university, as a staff of this university for 28 years, has made me deeply conversant with the workings of the university. I have actively contributed to the development of our University at all levels through my involvement in administration, teaching, research and community service.

“As Vice Chancellor, I will work to improve funding in the university, especially in this challenging era of COVID-19 and beyond. I will uphold a ‘social contract’ with all stakeholders to ensure fairness, accountability and transparency for effective governance of the University. This will involve ensuring the safety and welfare of staff and students by fostering good working relations with all segments of the university, particularly the unions.”

