UI VC race: I have no preference among contestants – Olayinka

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Idowu Olayinka, has revealed that he was not supporting any of the 12 candidates jostling to succeed him, justifying his unbiased stance on the administrative handover.

While speaking with journalists, Olayinka, whose tenure ends in November, stated this while reacting to rumours that he has an ‘anointed’ candidate to take over the helm of affairs of the institution.

Speaking, he said: “How would I support a candidate? Like I said, 12 people have applied. If I support a candidate or I don’t support a candidate, it won’t amount to anything. Even, neither religion not tribalism could play any role in the election of the next Vice-Chancellor,” Olayinka said.

Elucidating further, he said: “The advert has been out since May and it has since closed. Just last week, very early in the morning, I put a phone call to one of our very senior professors who has since retired. He was Dean of Post-graduate School from 1994 to 1998 if I remember correctly. I asked that in 1992 when he was a candidate for Deanship of his Faculty, did he just stay in his house and fold his arms and deanship was dropped on his lap? He said he went round the whole faculty selling his credentials. He finished his B.Sc here in 1969. I just want to underscore the fact that for him to become Dean of his Faculty in 1992, he had co-contestants and he lobbied.

“Then was my personal experience, many years after his case, in 2002, because I served as sub-Dean at the Post-graduate School. I also served as sub-Dean, Post-graduate, Faculty of Science. That time I was the Head of Department of Geology. Of course, people will encourage you. It is not so much about you. I made consultations across all board.

“What I’m trying to say is that people will say Olayinka has been elected unopposed. They think I just sat in my office and emerged. In essence, I am not on support of any candidate against the other or others,” the VC said.

Like this: Like Loading...