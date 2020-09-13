Education

UI VC race: I have no preference among contestants – Olayinka

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Comment(0)

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Idowu Olayinka, has revealed that he was not supporting any of the 12 candidates jostling to succeed him, justifying his unbiased stance on the administrative handover.
While speaking with journalists, Olayinka, whose tenure ends in November, stated this while reacting to rumours that he has an ‘anointed’ candidate to take over the helm of affairs of the institution.
Speaking, he said: “How would I support a candidate? Like I said, 12 people have applied. If I support a candidate or I don’t support a candidate, it won’t amount to anything. Even, neither religion not tribalism could play any role in the election of the next Vice-Chancellor,” Olayinka said.
Elucidating further, he said: “The advert has been out since May and it has since closed. Just last week, very early in the morning, I put a phone call to one of our very senior professors who has since retired. He was Dean of Post-graduate School from 1994 to 1998 if I remember correctly. I asked that in 1992 when he was a candidate for Deanship of his Faculty, did he just stay in his house and fold his arms and deanship was dropped on his lap? He said he went round the whole faculty selling his credentials. He finished his B.Sc here in 1969. I just want to underscore the fact that for him to become Dean of his Faculty in 1992, he had co-contestants and he lobbied.
“Then was my personal experience, many years after his case, in 2002, because I served as sub-Dean at the Post-graduate School. I also served as sub-Dean, Post-graduate, Faculty of Science. That time I was the Head of Department of Geology. Of course, people will encourage you. It is not so much about you. I made consultations across all board.
“What I’m trying to say is that people will say Olayinka has been elected unopposed. They think I just sat in my office and emerged. In essence, I am not on support of any candidate against the other or others,” the VC said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

137 indigent students benefit from lawmaker’s SSCE registration fees

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta BENIN

  S ome 137 indigent students in Akoko Edo Constituency 1 of Edo State have become beneficiaries of the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) registration fees paid by Hon. Yekoni Idaiye, a member of the state House of Assembly.     According the lawmaker, the gesture was part of his contributions towards uplifting […]
Education

JUST IN: UNILAG Governing Council sacks Vice Chancellor

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Professor Olawatoyin Ogundipe, has been sacked by the Governing Council of the institution. His removal was announced during meeting of the Governing Council of the institution which held at the National Universities Commission (NUC) building in Abuja today. Seven members voted for the removal of Prof. […]
Education

School seeks old students’ support for alma mater

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

A school in Ibadan, Oyo State, Salami Agbaje Memorial Primary School, is seeking the support and assistance of the old boys and girls for the development of their alma mater, which is being confronted by sliding fortune occasioned by dilapidated structures, dearth of infrastructure and relevant instructional materials for effective teaching and learning.   The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: