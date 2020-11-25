Education

UI VC race worsens as minister cancels selection process, orders fresh start

Following a barrage of criticisms, petitions and allegation of bias against the processes leading to the appointment of the 14th Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, has ordered the Governing Council of the Institution to reconvene and commence fresh selection process for all the 18 candidates initially found qualified for the position.
The minister’s directive must have been sequel to the series of petitions written against the Council and the Senate of the University, alleging that the outgoing VC, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, was bent on imposing his deputy, Prof. Kayode Adebowale, as his successor against merit and transparent consideration.
In his letter dated November 18, 2020, and addressed to the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Abdulrasheed Abubakar, the minister announced the withdrawal of the ministry’s representative from the governing council of the university, while mandating the NUC to communicate the decisions to the institution’s governing council through its chairperson, Dr. Joshua Waklek.
The minister’s letter, which is referenced; FME/PS/606/C.I/III/146, signed on his behalf by the Permanent Secretary, Sonny Echono, advised the governing council to reconvene immediately to nominate another council member, “who is not a member of the Senate to serve on the selection committee, in place of the withdrawn member representing the Ministry.”

