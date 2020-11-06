News

UI VC selection row: You lack power to punish our members, SSANU, NASU tell Senate

Following the threat on Wednesday by the Senate of the University of Ibadan to punish members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and Non- Academic Staff Union (NASU), who protested last week against the process leading to the selection of the 13th Vice Chancellor, the two Unions yesterday declared that the Senate of the University has no power to punish its members.

While insisting that the Senate has no right to dabble into union matters, the SSANU Chairman, Mr. Wale Akinremi, who spoke on behalf of the two unions at a press conference held at the University yesterday, said that Senate’s role was purely academic.

Describing those who threatened to punish the union members as idle individuals, Akinremi said: “The responsibility of Senate is purely academic but not union matters. We want the federal government to pay academic staff because idleness is affecting them. Senate has no right to sit on our matters. They don’t have right to sit on our matters”, he stressed. He faulted the Senate’s stand and the resolution released, saying: “We have over 600 members of Senate and only 188 attended the meeting.

