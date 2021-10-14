Sports

Ujiri demands greater development opportunities for Nigerian youths

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The President of Toronto Raptors and Giants of Africa, Masai Ujiri, has challenged the various levels of government in Nigeria, the corporate world, and individuals to help create meaningful opportunities for young Nigerians. Masai who is in Nigeria to unveil four basketball courts he built for schools and communities in the country said on Tuesday that one good way the youths can be helped is by building and maintaining proper facilities for sports. The Toronto Raptors Vice Chairman said he is joyful that he and his team in the Giants of Africa Foundation have been able to demonstrate how grassroots sports can be helped in Nigeria.

“I have always spoken about the very poor condition of the National Stadium and I will continue to speak until something meaningful is done,” he said. “We have enough space to develop world standard facilities that every Nigerian can be proud of. People have asked me why have I not brought the Toronto Raptors here to play but the answer is where will they play here? Is it in that sports hall? “But rather than be complaining we have decided to start in our own little way to help young Nigerians develop themselves.

Precious Achiuwa and Bassey passed through our Giants of Africa camps just about five, six years ago but today they are in the NBA. Precious shot 17 points for Toronto in a pre-season game last night (Monday) and we are very excited because he is a product of this system.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Amuneke hails Sporting Lisbon, Man City after league exploits

Posted on Author Rotimi Matthew

A former Super Eagles star, Emmanuel Amuneke, has applauded the feat achieved by his former team, Sporting Lisbon, by winning the domestic league in Portugal. Sporting defeated Boavista 1-0 on Tuesday to end their 19-year wait for a league title. The last time the team won was in 2002. Sporting, who are still unbeaten with […]
Sports

EPL: Everton dent Sheffield Utd’s Euro hope’s, as Brighton hold Newcastle

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sheffield United’s hopes of playing European football next term were dealt a blow as they lost at home to Everton in their penultimate game of the Premier League season. Richarlison scored the game’s only goal early in the second half when he glanced home a header from Gylfi Sigurdsson’s free-kick, reports the BBC. That […]
Sports

Djokovic: Replace line judges with technology

Posted on Author Reporter

  Novak Djokovic’s relationship with line officials has been difficult of late and the Serbian risked their wrath again on Saturday when he suggested they were unnecessary. The 33-year-old world number one was dramatically defaulted in the U.S. Open fourth round after inadvertently hitting a female line judge in the throat with a loose ball. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica