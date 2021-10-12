Ujiri fulfils promise, commissions basketball courts in Lagos

The students of Ijeshatado Grammar School, Dibor Street, Lagos, were over the moon on Monday during the official commissioning of the new court donated to the school by the Vice-Chairman and the president of the Toronto Raptors, Masai Ujiri, and his foundation, Giant of Africa.

Speaking during the commissioning, the principal of the school, Olayemi Olowogboyega (Mrs), said it was a laudable gesture by the former NBA star as she called on others to follow in his footsteps.

“It is fantastic, a great job, it is not always you see Nigerians, who are out there and do not owe us anything coming back to invest and give a gift that will stand the test of time,” she said. “This court, with proper maintenance, will outlive some of us here to witness it, as many kids will come, whose dream would be fulfilled with the facility, will be thanking God for the people that built it.”

One of the intending players, aSS3student, VeronicaOdinikaeze, expressed her happiness while claiming the court was the best she has seen recently.

She added: “I am happy with what’shappening around hereandIcansaythisisoneof thebestfacilitiesI haveseenin schools around here.”

The donor, Ujiri, said he plansto build100 courts across the continent of Africa; he added that he achieved 10 of such structures with four of them in Lagos, Nigeria.

