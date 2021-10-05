Sports

Ujiri renews Raptors contract, aims to repay faith shown by NBA club

Masai Ujiri hopes to repay the loyalty shown in him by Toronto Raptors after signing a new contract with the former NBA champions. The 51-year-old Nigerian- Canadian agreed a multi-year deal in August to remain as president of the Raptors, as well as becoming vice-chairman.

 

“Toronto has always been home,” he told BBC Sport Africa. “There is a lot that has been built there and it means a lot. I think loyalty is a big part of what we do.

 

” Ujiri has led the Raptors since 2013, with the highlight coming when the team was crowned NBA champions in 2018-19.

With the regular season looming, he is itching to improve on last season when the Raptors finished fifth in the Atlantic Division and 12th overall in the Eastern Conference.

 

“There is a mission, there are plenty more jobs to be done,” he added. “My family loves it there, we are Canadians too and I am happy that I am staying,”

