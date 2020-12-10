Sports

Ujiri touches global hearts with humanity matters

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The co-founder of Giants of Africa/ President of the Toronto Raptors, Masai Ujiri, has launched an inspirational movement that should touch a lot of hearts across the world. The new movement is on humanity. Ujiri, who has been on the forefront of helping young basketballers in Africa hone their skills on the court and out of it defines humanity and explains how humans should live to the benefit of mankind in a three-minute video. “Let me ask you something.

What does humanity mean to you?” The ex-Nigeria international asked. “For me it’s about seeing each other; really seeing. Trying to understand what someone else is going through; and helping if we can even if it is just giving a kind word; some encouragement.

That’s humanity. “When we are born, we are innocent. Our eyes are open; we see each other as human beings; as equals. Deep inside we know that we are a part of something big and that we are meant to come together. It’s who we are it is what we are: one people. “We build our homes and our communities; join hands to create a world of comfort and peace where hope lives and opportunities breed.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Iwobi: I want to give Everton boss selection headache

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi has said he hopes to give Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti some selection headache after he scored a goal and provided an assist as ‘The Toffees’ cruised past Fleetwood Town to the next round of the League Cup. Iwobi looked frozen out of the team after a bit-part role in the […]
Sports

Osimhen inches closer to Napoli move

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Serie A club secures striker with $50m fee …as Gattuso agrees pay cut for Super Eagles’ star Barring any last minute hitches, Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, will be unveiled as a player of Serie A side, Napoli, anytime from today.   There has been different rumour of clubs trying to hijack the transfer of […]
Sports

Ex-Falcons coach, Mudasiru Yusuf, is dead

Posted on Author Reporter

  A former assistant coach of the Senior Women’s national team, the Super Falcons, and the Under-17 national team, the Golden Eaglets, Mudasiru Yusuf, is dead. Yusuf ’s death occurred on Saturday in a private hospital in Osogbo, and according to Tajudeen Amodu, the media Officer of Osun United Football Club. The remains of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: