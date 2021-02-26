Sports

Ujiri vows to fight for wrongly accused after personal encounter

Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri has vowed to fight for the wrongly accused in the society after a law enforcement officer robbed him of his championship moment following the 2019 NBA Finals. During a Good Morning America interview with Robin Roberts Wednesday morning, Ujiri spoke about that night’s events from his perspective. The Nigerian NBA executive was sued after a chance encounter with Alameda County Sheriff Deputy Alan Strickland turned physical. The officer had refused to let the ex-Nigeria international join his team just after they beat the Golden State Warriors in California to end the series triumphantly.

Last week, Ujiri released a powerful statement and video in which he reflected on his own experience the decision to help victims. In the Wednesday interview he said, “I say it as humbly as I can: the privilege of the job I have is to fight for this. They are wrongly accused, there are no body cams, nobody sees what happens, and they are incarcerated or they are accused or they are charged. We have to fight for them.”

