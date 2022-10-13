Sports

Ujiri’s Giants of Africa unveil 4 new courts in Nigeria

Giants of Africa, a foundation dedicated to enriching the lives of African youth through sports, and co-founder Masai Ujiri, Vice Chairman and President of the Toronto Raptors, today announced the unveiling of four new basketball courts in Lagos, Nigeria. The announcement is a continuation of the ‘Built Within’ initiative – the foundation’s multi-year, 100-court commitment to investing in sports infrastructure across Africa. With the opening of these new courts, Giants of Africa has built a total of 20 courts in Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Senegal since September 2021.

“There is so much talent in Nigeria,” Masai Ujiri said. “After unveiling our initial courts here in Lagos under the ‘Built Within’ initiative last year, we knew we would be back. We continue to be inspired by the youth as well as the communities that are committed to moving Africa forward through sports.

“While basketball courts are the heart of the ‘Built Within’ initiative, it’s about providing valuable life skills to empower the youth, while creating stronger communities and job opportunities on and off the court. Our goal is to bring social transformation, education, and enrichment to the lives of children across the continent and want Africa’s youth to dream big, believing that anything is possible.”

 

