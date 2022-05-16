Ujoatuonu: Underwriters must strategically prepare for AfCFTA

Ben Ujoatuonu, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Universal Insurance Plc, in this interaction, speaks on the need for underwriters to be strategic in their approach to the market, especially the continental free trade agreement, and sundry issues. Sunday Ojeme reports

How would you assess the insurance market in the first quarter of 2022?

Insurance market is having its own share of the effect of the economy. You know that the economy is really having some challenges, the exchange rate, the cost of doing business are very high and all of these have affected business operations. Within this first quarter, we also saw a situation where total power outage was experienced across the nation and the cost of diesel was out of reach going for between N650 and N700 per litre. A lot of business organisations, both the manufacturing and the rest of them, suffered from this negative effect running on diesel everyday. And this saw the cost of production going up. And, of course, insurance is also affected. You and I know that in this part of the world, insurance is the first to be dropped when people are cutting costs. Those are the areas people want to look at. Incidentally, that is the most crucial and in this period in time, people cannot afford to avoid insurance because the replacements of assets are very high. The resources are not easy to come by, so, it will be very difficult for someone who does not have insurance to replace a damaged or lost asset. So, insurance industry is not operating in isolation, the impact of the economy on operators across all sectors is also taking a toll on insurance. Notwithstanding, the operators are making effort to see what could be done to push off some of these challenges. The area I have a challenge is that I expected our premium income to go higher when you consider the effect of exchange rate and inflation. In the numbers, it is astronomically high, but that is not what we are seeing; it shows that either the business is shrinking or the rates are not adequate to reflect that level of premium income. But, by and by, I think the industry is thriving. What is the effect of the current inflation rate on the business of insurance? It’s simple, it’s very straight, when inflation eats up the value of people’s income, people will merely begin to think of means of survival and what they can only be looking at are the things that would enable them survive and insurance is the least in that order. So, what it means is that when it comes to that, the response of the people to the purchase of insurance, that is one aspect. The second aspect is the fact that the cost of equipment or assets will go up. And when the cost of assets goes up, it also imposes higher risks on operators. So, you find a situation even your capital and reinsurance arrangements are no more adequate when you look at the risks available in the market because they have been eroded by the rate of inflation we are experiencing. It’s a challenge. Like I said, one of the things we expect to see is to bring a commensurate increase in premium income because the value of assets are going up. The premium that should come from there should also go up. But if you are not experiencing it, it means either the business is shrinking that people can no longer afford insurance or the insurance operators are not charging adequately to take the risks. It’s a challenge. How has Universal Insurance been faring this while? Of course, you have been with us and you have seen how far the company has been doing consistently over the years. Progressively, we make impact, we have increased our revenue line, increased our bottomline and maintained profit level consistently year in year out. And year 2021 was not an exception and even in 2022, we are poised to even overshot that of 2021 performance. So, I attribute it to first, the grace of God for giving us the strength to drive this and the tenacity of my team to keep it eyes on the focus, without distraction, going for what we need to achieve. It has been paying off. We m a y not reach where we want to be but I know the sky is our limit. What has been the performance figuratively between 2021 and the first quarter of this year? I would take you back to 2019, we ended the year record with N1.8 billion, in 2020 we ended with about N3.3 billion, in 2021 we ended with about N3.7 billion and as at first quarter this year, we have done almost N2.5 billion. So, that shows that we gonna surpass the 2021 record in 2022. What has been the mode of your operations in the post-COVID era vis a vis the era when the pandemic was at its peak? Not really, what is happening is that alot of people like us are optimising what we did in that COVID era in terms of digitalising our operations and utilising the high level of technology to sell our products. We are one of the companies during that COVID era that maintained our operations real time online, sell our policies, sign endorsements and did everything while at home. We are one of the few companies that have been able to do that. What that demands was to optimise our digital operation, increase the possibility of what you can do with that and a lot of our products are end-to-end real time operation now in terms of our activities and businesses that we are doing. NAICOM planned releasing the guidelines on risk based supervision, how prepared is Universal Insurance and what are the market expectation of what they want to see in the guideline? When the guideline comes we’ll look at that. Nobody is going to close shop because of it, it’s just to adapt. What we do is to wait, when the guideline comes we can t h e n l o o k at it and

know what to do about it. What are you looking at in terms of figures? It’s a risk based supervision, it’s not about figure generation. But there must be a benchmark… That is why I say when the guideline comes out we will look at it. I won’t talk without seeing the guideline. The issue of rates is still a nightmare for the industry, the whole scenario, fraught by blame games, why is it this bad? This our industry, everybody operating in this industry is culpable, everybody is culpable because risk cannot go out of this market. The risks are within this market, the risk is accepted and underwritten, either quoted, accepted or underwritten by operators in this market. Nobody should take exemption and nobody should push blame, everybody operating in this market is culpable. And we can solve a problem of this monster any day we sit down to tell ourselves the truth. Whether you are a broker, an underwriter or reinsurer, we tell ourselves the truth that this industry must not die and that this industry must survive. Tell ourselves the truth that we must do the right thing irrespective of the divide among ourselves. I don’t subscribe to the fact that whether it is a broker or underwriter, that is the same buck passing. I don’t subscribe to that. Everybody operating in this industry is culpable and we must tell ourselves the truth to solve that problem. Can you give us an update on your retail activities? Of course, they have done very well. You are in the media and you can see that Universal is always in the media space. That’s courtesy of what has been done in our retail channels. In our echannels, Universal has been able to develop a whole lots of products approved by NAICOM that are selling online real time. Universal has done a whole lots in that retail space. It is one thing we are that we are going to sustain. That unit has operated in less than four years of establishment now. Cumulatively for the period, what they’ve done is close to N900 million, that shows that it’s a very large space and that there are prospects in that area. So, its an area we would want to sustain and grow it to achieve the desired result. Still talking about retail market, you are currently selling a policy for keke (tricycle) operators, how is the policy doing in the market space?

It’s doing well in the south east and up north. We are also working to expand it to other areas. What are the challenges dealing with the (keke) operators? The challenge is for you to understand how to come down to their level and interact and speak to them on what you have to offer. Once you are able to do that, you ain’t have any problem. What is the level of exposure to claims? The claims are very minimal…..there have been claims, but very, very minimal I can tell. You cannot compare it with the conventional motor insurance policy…., the claims are very, very minimal. Now, the much-talk about African continental free trade zone, how is Universal doing in that space? No, you don’t just jump into issues like that. It really has to be a strategic expansion that has to be done by any organisation that wishes to do that. Yes, what AfCTA has done is to make it easier and open the doors for that level of operation. But you as an operator, you don’t just wake up and say I’m doing this, you really need to strategically position yourself and look at where you want to be and what you may want to achieve, does this fall within our mission and strategy? If it does not, how do you want to get into it, how do you modify your document or approach to ensure that you get it right… So, it is not an issue one would wake up one morning and begin to do it. Is it opening doors of opportunity? Yes. Is it that you just pick it? Its not like that. You have to strategically position yourself knowing that there is a cost attached to it. Universal Insurance in another three years from now, where do you project it to be? We have set our plans, we have set our budget, we have set our target. Election or no election it has not really made any impact. The point is the state of the economy and how it is going to support activities, how the government policies are going to activate the economic activities that will impact on the performance of businesses. These are things that impact businesses in terms of growth including insurance. There are policies that are stimulating for economic growth and every other thing. Companies will spring up, SMEs will spring up, there will be expansion in all fronts and that will also impact on the level of businesses for the insurers. So, if things are not moving it is an issue. It doesnt really matter whether it is an election year or not. But for us in Universal Insurance, like I said we have our budgets, we have our targets we are hoping to drive it with vigour. Like you said earlier on, we are hoping that before the end of this year we should be able to achieve a target of about N6million. So, if we are able to do that this year and in years to come we will always strive to improve upon what we have done. What’s your message to players in the industry? What I should say is that this industry belongs to all of us. This is where we are. We are stakeholders in this industry. Everyone of us has the responsibility to ensure that things are done right in this industry. We have the responsibility to ensure there is sustenance in this industry so that we leave a very healthy industry for those coming behind. We have no other place to go. That, we must do everything within our capacity as professionals to ensure that we correct all anomalies within this our industry.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...