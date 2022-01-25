News

UK abolishes COVID-19 testing for all vaccinated travelers Feb. 11

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Scraps Day-2 arrival examination

Wole Shadare

The UK Government on Tuesday announced plans to remove all COVID-19 testing requirements for fully vaccinated passengers entering England.

From 0400 on February 11, passengers entering England who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to book a Day-2 arrival test.

A message from British Airways Chairman and CEO, Sean Doyle to its trade partners said: “ Today’s announcement provides a welcome boost to the travel industry and UK economy”.

He disclosed that finally, fully-vaccinated customers can start to book with confidence whether they are doing business, going on holiday, or reuniting with friends and family without the additional costly and time-consuming burden of testing. It sends a clear message to the rest of the world that global Britain is back in business.

However, passengers, who are not fully vaccinated will continue to be required to take a pre-departure test as well as a Day-2 PCR test, however, the requirement for a Day-8 PCR test is also being removed from February 11.

All passengers will still be required to complete a Passenger Locator Form (PLF) prior to their arrival in England.

For more than two months, the UK Government had been relaxing its rules on COVID-19, thereby making air travel to be less cumbersome for many Nigerians and others.

The country and many other European countries are focusing more on vaccination; a situation that is fast replacing quarantine and PCR tests that the International Air Transport Association (IATA) considers to be adding more travel burden on teeming passengers and one that has cut down air travel.

Making the most extensive changes to its pandemic travel restrictions for several months, the government had late last year removed some countries and territories from its red list — South Africa, Botswana, Nigeria, Namibia, Botswana among others.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Fired US policeman pleads not guilty in Andre Hill’s killing, bond set at $3 million

Posted on Author Reporter

  A former Ohio police officer pleaded not guilty on Friday to murder and other charges in the shooting death of an unarmed Black man, the latest in a series of killings that have raised questions of racial injustice in U.S. law enforcement. At the hearing in Franklin County court, Judge Elizabeta Saken agreed to […]
News

NDE equips unemployed graduates with entrepreneurial skills in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has trained 50 unemployed graduates on vocational and entrepreneurial skills acquisition in Ogun State. The training, tagged “Start Your Own Business (SYOB) 2021,” is expected to equip participants with entrepreneurial skills that will empower them to establish and manage their own businesses effectively and Efficiently for profit. Speaking at […]
News

NSCDC arrests 16 cows for destroying farmland in Ekiti

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ekiti State said it has arrested sixteen cows allegedly used by some herders to feed and destroy some farmlands in Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State. Ekiti State Commandant of the NSCDC, Mr. Solomom Iyamu, while parading the cows at the command headquarters in Ado-Ekiti yesterday enjoined herders in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica