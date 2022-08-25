UK-backed Africa infrastructure fund plans to raise $500m

Emerging Africa Infrastructure Fund (EAIF) plans to raise as much as $500 million over the next three years to invest in infrastructure projects on the continent. The EAIF needs the new capital to embark on its next growth phase, said Martijn Proos, director at London- and Johannesburg- listed firm Ninety One Plc, which manages the fund. Bloomberg quoted him as saying that: “We are open to Africa, we are open for business where there are good opportunities.” The EAIF was established by Private Infrastructure Development Group in 2001 and substantially funded by the governments of the UK, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Sweden. It provides mainly debt capital and has invested $2.1 billion in over 90 projects on the continent. In an effort to bolster interest from investors, Proos said the fund this week received its first-ever credit rating, from Moody’s Investors Service — a foreign currency long-term issuer rating of A2 with a stable outlook.

