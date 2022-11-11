UK-based doctor accuses businessman of threat to life over landed property

Allegations against me false, says Nwosu lWe’re not aware of the case –Police

A United Kingdom-based Nigerian medical doctor, Chinwike Oke– Nwosu, has accused a businessman, in the oil and gas sector, Tochukwu Nwosu, of using the police to harass him over his landed property in his home town, Amawbia, Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Genesis of the matter

The businessman, Nwosu, was said to have purchased a small portion of land adjacent the medical doctor’s access road in May 2018, and subsequently blocking his access to his building and then converted the land to an illegal petroleum products depot, but the action of the businessman didn’t go down well with the medical doctor.

Our correspondent gathered that following the medical doctor’s protest on the use of the only access road to his house as an illegal petroleum depot, Nwosu allegedly threatened his life with a gun and reportedly went ahead to demolish the concrete fence of the medical doctor’s house and also removed its barbed wire in October, 2021.

The medical doctor, Oke-Nwosu in a petition sent to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 13, Command Headquarters, Ukpo, Anambra State, by his lawyer, said though the case had earlier been reported to the police, that it suspects that some persons within the force have been compromised, leading to the shabby way it was treated. The petition reads in parts; “I, Justice O. Oguguo ESQ, we have been briefed and our services retained by Dr. Chinwike Oke– Nwosu, a Nigerian of Amawbia village in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State and a British citizen (whom we shall hereinafter refer to as our client) and on whose express instructions we write you, our client is a dual citizen of Nigerian and Great Britain and resides in Britain, but regularly visits home as his work time permits.

“He is a dual qualified medical doctor and a dentist, consultant Oral Physician and Honorary Lecturer, Royal Victoria Hospital and Queen’s University, Belfast, United Kingdom. Following our client’s protest on the illegal use of his only access road as an illegal petroleum depot, by one Tochukwu Nwosu, who seriously threatened the life of our client with a gun and went ahead to maliciously demolish our client’s concrete wall fence with barbed wire in October, 2021.

“The dastardly act of malicious damage to our client’s property was promptly reported to your office and upon your approval, Tochukwu Nwosu was arrested and taken to Zone 13 Police Command for questioning, but was immediately released on bail and he came out boasting that nobody can stop him by using police, as many police senior officers are his friends and on his payroll and that he is untouchable within Anambra State as far as the Police is involved. “Our client was assigned with one Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP Ali Famous, as the Investigation Police Officer (I.P.O), but he compromised our client’s complaint by indulging in unprofessional acts of bribery and corruption unbecoming of a trained, unbiased professional Police Office of his rank.

“He, then turned around and demanded N300,000 as mobilisation from our client and told him that without that N300,000 he would not be able to investigate the case as he cannot use his personal car to go about the investigation. “But later told our client he had conducted private investigation on his own and discovered that the unlicensed Pump Action Gun kept by the accused, Mr. Tochukwu Nwosu, belongs to the Town’s Vigilance and he was told that the damaged wall fence of our client was done by Mr. Tochukwu Nwosu. And he then turned around to tell our client this when he couldn’t afford the N300,000 demanded by the policeman.

“When he left his base in the United Kingdom, in February 2022, for his home town in Amawbia, in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State, to supervise an ongoing construction on his site, Dr Chinwike Oke-Nwosu least expected what awaited him.

“The ugly experience did not only make the dual qualified medical doctor and dentist miss his flight back to the United Kingdom, it almost saw him being thrown into prison over what he described as a trumped-up charge against him by a policeman attached to the Zone 13 command, Ukpo-Dunnukofia, Anambra State. Though the dual citizen of Nigerian and Great Britain has returned to his base, he still lives with the psychological and emotional revulsion of near exile to prison.”

Build up

The lawyer traced the build up to the alleged ill treatment of the medical doctor by the Assistant Superintendent of Police attached to Zone 13, to his protest on the use of the only access way to his building in the Amawbia community as a petroleum depot. He alleged that the owner of the depot demolished his barbed wire walls last October and further threatened him with a Pump Action Gun. The matter, according to him, was reported at the Zone 13 command, consequent upon which the owner of the depot was arrested, but immediately released on bail.

Alleged extortion

Oke-Nwosu further alleged that the Investigation Police Officer assigned to look into the matter, especially the use of a gun to threaten him, compromised because he did not give him (policeman) the sum of N300,000 demanded for as mobilisation fee. He said: “When I could not afford the N300,000 demanded by ASP Famous, he compromised the investigation and told me that he had conducted private investigation and discovered that the unlicensed Pump Action gun owned by the owner of the petroleum depot, belongs to the Town’s Vigilante and that he was told that my damaged wall fence was done by him. “He unprofessionally went to arrest the suspect without a search warrant, thereby deliberately refusing to search his apartment. Ali (policeman) collected N35,000 (showing evidence of the withdrawal) from me. “The policeman came back to me saying he had pleaded with the suspect to sell the small portion of land used for the illegal petroleum product to him for N150,000.00, together with the one room bungalow on it. When all efforts to defraud and extort me failed, Famous turned hostile and openly conspired with the suspect to extricate me from investigation. Till date, investigation in the matter is still pending without result,” the Consultant Oral Physician at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Britain, lamented.

Lies

However, when our correspondent contacted the owner of the petroleum products depot, Mr. Nwosu, he described the allegations against him as false. Speaking on the construction of a petroleum depot close to Oke-Nwosu’s building, he said, “Can you build a petroleum depot inside your house? Does he know what a filling station is, talk more of a petroleum depot? All the allegations are false. I have been in court on five to six cases with him, over these false allegations.” Also reacting to the allegation of threatening Oke-Nwosu with a weapon, he said, “I have said there is nothing like that. He reported me to the AIG zone 13 on that and I was arrested around 4am on December 18, 2021. The Police came searching my house, but did not find anything incriminating. “I am the chairman of the community, and as such, I am the number one security officer in the village. He was arrested for false allegations, coupled with the hired assassins he brought to kill me. I have evidence of the thugs he sent to kill me. But he ran to the DPP to sideline the case.” Initial efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, zone 13, Nkiruka Nwode, failed, but she called back and said she was not aware of the matter, informing our correspondent that she just arrived in the country. She said, “I cannot react to it please. You can send the person to come and see me.”

