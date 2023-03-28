UK-Based Nigerian Pastor Gifted Eniola Badmus Luxury Bag

Nigerian Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has taken to her Instagram page to show off the luxury gift she received from Tobi Adegboyega, a popular UK-based Nigerian pastor.

The 40-year-old actress who took to her IG page with excitement to show off the brand-new Hermes bag she received from the controversial pastor on Monday, March 27 shared the video on her page.

According to her, ” For all your good fight” upon receiving the gift she revealed that it was her first-ever Hermes bag.

She also disclosed that Pastor Adegboyega is different from other pastors by giving to his congregation rather than receiving.

Speaking further, she expressed gratitude to him for the huge gift which goes a long way in her heart, and before believing in her and what she stands for.

She wrote; “Over the weekend with @tobiadegboyega_ and am so grateful for this huge gift @hermes BAG which goes a long way in my heart, thank you for believing in me and what I stand for.

“If you know me too well, you will agree that I am not the one that bows to societal pressure or restriction on who I am or what I believe in.

“I have also stood against anything that stands against me as a woman, in fact when you say it is not possible I will hit it harder because i know I can.

“Oya time to unleash my Hermes bag…………. Our PASTOR no Dey collect @tobiadegboyega_ Dey give us”

