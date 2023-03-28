News

UK-Based Nigerian Pastor Gifted Eniola Badmus Luxury Bag

Posted on Author Pandora peaceman Comment(0)

Nigerian Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has taken to her Instagram page to show off the luxury gift she received from Tobi Adegboyega, a popular UK-based Nigerian pastor.

The 40-year-old actress who took to her IG page with excitement to show off the brand-new Hermes bag she received from the controversial pastor on Monday, March 27 shared the video on her page.

According to her, ” For all your good fight” upon receiving the gift she revealed that it was her first-ever Hermes bag.

She also disclosed that Pastor Adegboyega is different from other pastors by giving to his congregation rather than receiving.

Speaking further, she expressed gratitude to him for the huge gift which goes a long way in her heart, and before believing in her and what she stands for.

She wrote; “Over the weekend with @tobiadegboyega_ and am so grateful for this huge gift @hermes BAG which goes a long way in my heart, thank you for believing in me and what I stand for.

“If you know me too well, you will agree that I am not the one that bows to societal pressure or restriction on who I am or what I believe in.

“I have also stood against anything that stands against me as a woman, in fact when you say it is not possible I will hit it harder because i know I can.

“Oya time to unleash my Hermes bag…………. Our PASTOR no Dey collect @tobiadegboyega_ Dey give us

Pandora Peaceman

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Tax: Dangote Cement, MTN pay N190.30bn to FG

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Foremost cement manufacturer, Dangote Cement Plc and telecommunication giant, MTN, emerged the highest tax payers in 2020 as they paid a total of N190.30 billion to the Federal Government. A statement made available to New Telegraph yesterday said while MTN paid N93.6 billion as tax for the year under review, Dangote Cement doled out N97.24 […]
News

Adamawa declares 10% deduction judgment illegal

Posted on Author Clement Ekong

Adamawa State Chief Judge, Justice Nathan Musa, has declared the deduction of 10 per cent of judgment sums by area court judges, upper area court judges, and magistrates, illegal. In a letter dated July 5, Justice Musa said “anyone caught contravening the order will face severe consequences and sanction.” He added: “It has come to […]
News Top Stories

Buhari signs N17.127trn budget with reservations over NASS’ changes

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye ABUJA

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the N17.127 trillion 2022 Appropriation Bill into law with reservations over the changes made by the lawmakers, with a promise to submit amendments/virement proposals to the National Assembly early in the year.   According to a release made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President […]

Leave a Reply