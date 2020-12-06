UK-based showbiz promoter, Phat B, plans big for Lagos, Abuja

UK-based showbiz impresario Adebayo Adekunle, popularly known as Phat B, is already planning sellout events for summer of 2021. He explained that him and his team are working on Afrobeat Summer Fest, among a few other projects entertainment events that will hold in Lagos and Abuja.

The high-flying promoter further hinted: “I am planning a few homecoming events in Lagos and Abuja this December and the dates will soon be announced.” Reviewing the disruptions caused by COVID- 19 in 2020, Phat B weighs the showbiz gains and losses. “Because of the lockdown, many businesses were affected, with the events industry being one of the worst hits.

There were such time when clubs and venues we locked or limited to unfavourable capacity for profitable events. But the good thing now is that it’s creating a big demand.”

Phat B, reminiscing about his odyssey as a UK-based showbiz promoter, recalls his days of humble beginning: “I have been organising events for as long as I can remember. While an undergraduate at the University of Lagos, I organised a lot of events between 1998 and 2004.”

He continued: “So, right here in Nigeria before moving to the UK, I started building my brand. And over a decade now, the brand has been a household name.”

