Body & Soul

UK-based showbiz promoter, Phat B, plans big for Lagos, Abuja

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

UK-based showbiz impresario Adebayo Adekunle, popularly known as Phat B, is already planning sellout events for summer of 2021. He explained that him and his team are working on Afrobeat Summer Fest, among a few other projects entertainment events that will hold in Lagos and Abuja.

 

The high-flying promoter further hinted: “I am planning a few homecoming events in Lagos and Abuja this December and the dates will soon be announced.” Reviewing the disruptions caused by COVID- 19 in 2020, Phat B weighs the showbiz gains and losses. “Because of the lockdown, many businesses were affected, with the events industry being one of the worst hits.

 

There were such time when clubs and venues we locked or limited to unfavourable capacity for profitable events. But the good thing now is that it’s creating a big demand.”

Phat B, reminiscing about his odyssey as a UK-based showbiz promoter, recalls his days of humble beginning: “I have been organising events for as long as I can remember. While an undergraduate at the University of Lagos, I organised a lot of events between 1998 and 2004.”

 

He continued: “So, right here in Nigeria before moving to the UK, I started building my brand. And over a decade now, the brand has been a household name.”

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Hotbillz on journey to build an entertainment empire

Posted on Author interview with IFEOMA ONONYE

From a professional dancer, to a 9 to 5 job and then back to music and presently making his way into mainstream entertainment, Ebuka Mathew Igbokwe, born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria, says that one thing he must do in his life is to harness all his talents. The founder of Hotbillz Empire Record label […]
Body & Soul

Season drives narrative

Posted on Author Juliet Bumah

Adele sat away from the ‘maddening’ crowd, thinking about life, about her hard luck in marriage. She stared into space, not feeling the activities around her. She relived her encounter with her hubby, Jay, and his mistress for the umpteenth time and a wiry smile appeared at the corners of her mouth.   She shook […]
Body & Soul

“Hello Africa!” radio show now on Ujima Radio Bristol UK

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

African arts, music and culture is taking center stage as “Hello Africa!” Show is now airing on Ujima Radio Bristol UK. Beats Fuzion UK’s ‘Hello Africa’ show chose to feature on Ujima Radio because of company’s work ethics and reputation in the United Kingdom media.   According to the Producer and Presenter of “Hello Africa!”, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: