UK BUSINESS VISAS & SHAREHOLDER REQUIREMENTS

A common question asked by people applying for a UK Business Visa is whether it’s possible to have shares in the company you would like to work with or even just own. In this article, we will go over all of the requirements that each shareholder needs to meet in order to successfully obtain a UK Business Visa.

Sole Representative: Ownership of Shares

The Sole Representative of an Overseas Business visa is the visa for any company who wants to send one representative from overseas to handle all business matters in the UK.

Initial applications

To qualify for this visa, one must be a top-level executive in their field. Shareholders are considered high ranking workers if they own more than 50% of the company shares; however, immigration rules state that applicants should not own more than 50% of the stock when applying for this visa; furthermore, applicants need to provide documentation from the parent company’s shareholders register stating ownership distribution or percentages from last year.

Even if you only own a fraction of the shares in your company, you still need to submit an affidavit saying that you do not own or control any overseas businesses. This test examines what kind of connection there is between the individual and the overseas entity. This means that even if you’re just a minority investor, you shouldn’t be required for a plan where it looks like they are controlling over half of the company’s assets or majority shareholder. You need to provide proof that there isn’t a ‘silent partner’ who holds onto those extra shares

Furthermore, if you plan to bring your dependent spouse, your common partner or even an unmarried partner with you when visiting the UK; that person cannot also hold a major share of ownership in or control of the company you are addressing there. The Home Office should be confident that the overseas company headquarters remains outside of Britain.

Extensions of stay

To extend your stay as the sole representative, you would be required to form an auxiliary branch of the overseas company. However, it is important to remember that you cannot hold any shares in the organization locally.

Other Routes Available For Business Immigration

The accompanying business movement courses license candidates to hold however many offers in their organization as they wish as a “Gifted Worker” OR A “Financial Backer”

If visa holders in these classes wish to move or offer offers to others, there are no limitations on who these people should be or the number of offers that might be moved.

UK Investor Visa: Ownership Of Shares

To qualify for the investor visa (Tier 1), you would have to make a large investment in the UK. You’ll need at least £2 million and place it in qualifying businesses here.

To qualify for indefinite leave to remain or even permanent residence, you will need to show that you are making an investment as an offer or equity capital. This could mean investing money into a viable and operating business that you wholly own.

Shareholding and the Start-Up and Innovator Visas

The Start-up visa and Innovator visa classes are for people who are trying to layout an imaginative, suitable and versatile business in the UK.

Regardless of the lack of shareholding requirements, candidates need to know that for certain types of visas some underwriting bodies request a certain amount worth in the company before giving support. If you’re not willing to do this, you can also submit an application to join their coaching plan by paying a small fee instalment. Our experts can help with all sorts of immigration issues – whether it is planning on starting up or innovating your business in the UK, or if you’re simply looking at moving to Belgium from the UK – we’ll be there every step of the way.

Shareholder Requirements For The Entrepreneur Visa

New Applicants currently cannot apply for this since it is closed but when applying need to prove that they intend on continuing to work on their UK Business. Holding shares in the organization won’t be enough to show validity in itself. Candidates will need to provide further proof (e.g., correspondence between the candidate and other representatives as well as clients) showing how they’ve met those requirements. If you’re not sure about the exact documentation requirements, you can contact experienced business immigration lawyers to take a look at your case for you. They would be able to inform you about the eligibility criteria, and what steps you need to take to submit your application.

Skilled Worker Visa Shareholding Regulations

Skilled Workers can apply for visas if they are willing to do skilled work in the UK.

They will need a job offer from an approved company, as well as sponsorship through one of the different organizations which look out for them.

There are no restrictions on nationality or company shareholdings – so long as you’re willing to do skilled work!

When applying for a Skilled Worker Visa, we advise that you keep these 4 things in mind when filling out your application.

A solid demonstration of where there are openings in the field which demonstrate your skillset and experience

Proof of Financial Security

Evidence that there aren’t many people with similar skill sets in the area already

A comprehensive picture demonstrating why someone without citizenship would make a great employee!

If the Home Office does not believe you’re qualified for this particular job because it was meant as just another way to apply for citizenship – we recommend using skills from jobs you’ve had before, practising languages outside of work hours, doing hobbies after-hours – anything that would make your skills more marketable!

Hope you’ve been able to learn more about the different types of business visas available in the UK and their requirements for their shareholders. In case you want some more legal assistance, you should reach out to professional UK immigration lawyers.

