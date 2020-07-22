Business

UK cash-handling firm to cut 1,150 jobs

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

British private security and cash handling company, G4S, is planning to cut as many as 1,150 U.K. jobs in an effort to cut costs, according a report from Reuters.
The company cited the increase in digital payments during the coronavirus crisis as a main cause for the job cut.

“Following a review of our cash solutions operational footprint in the U.K., we are proposing to reshape the business,” Paul van der Knaap, the G4S managing director in the U.K, said in the report.
The GMB, the general trade union for the U.K, said plans to restructure the company will put 1,150 jobs at risk. The company employs approximately 25,000 people in the U.K. The union is in talks with the company in an attempt to secure those jobs.

G4S reported an annual loss in 2019 after it took a 291 million pounds ($367 million) impairment charge related to its cash handling business. The company sold the majority of its cash-handling operations to the U.S. company, Brinks, in February 2020, but retained control of its U.K. business, according to the report.

Shares in the company did rise approximately nine per cent when an announcement earlier this year claimed the company expected to surpass expectations for the first half of the year’s profits. The positive outlook gave investors a well-needed boost after the company lost a lucrative contract for the Birmingham prison, and the opportunity to invest in the company was turned down by Norway’s health fund.
The company has been instructed to pay 44.4 million pounds ($55 million) to Britain’s fraud office to avoid criminal charges in an investigation of fraudulent billing for electronic tagging services, according to the report.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Anxiety as insecurity threatens $177bn trade

Posted on Author , BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Insecurity in the maritime domain has forced three government agencies to pool C3i, C4i and Falcon Eye, the surveillance platforms to protect over $170 billion commerce transiting Nigerian waters, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports   O ver 70 per cent or $177.1 billion of the $253 billion maritime commerce, which transits the Gulf of Guinea finds its […]
Business

Nova Merchant Bank debut with N10bn bond

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Nova Merchant Bank has announced that its ongoing N10 billion bond issuance is aimed at putting the business on a firm footing to achieve its short and long term goals.   According to a statement from the bank, the technology- driven financial institution is seeking to raise up to N10 billion 7-year Fixed Rate Subordinated […]
Business

Italy’s artisans anxious as brands haggle to bridge luxury gap

Posted on Author Reporter

  With unsold luxury handbags and clothing gathering dust in their workshops, Italy’s artisans fear for their future as brands cut orders and in some cases demand discounts and payment delays. Italy accounts for around 40% of global luxury goods manufacturing and has been hit hard by a dramatic drop in demand triggered by the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: