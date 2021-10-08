News Top Stories

UK changes travel rules for vaccinated travellers from Nigeria

From Monday, October 2021, fully vaccinated travellers from Nigeria will be able to come to England without needing to provide a pre-departure test, undertake a day 8 test or self-isolate for 10 days, although will still need to book and pay for a day 2 test.

This policy applies to those fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca (including Covidshield), Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen (Johnson and Johnson). Fully vaccinated means that you have had a complete course of an approved vaccine at least 14 days before you arrive in England. The day the traveller had your final dose does not count as one of the 14 days. One must be able to prove that you have been fully vaccinated under a vaccination programme and have a valid proof of vaccination recognised by the British Government (for Nigeria, the certificates with valid QR codes as issued by Nigeria’s National Primary Health Care Development Agency are recognised).

A non-fully vaccinated traveller from Nigeria to England must: Take a pre-departure COVID- 19 test – to be taken in the 3 days before travel. Book and pay for day 2 and day 8 COVID-19 tests – to be taken after arrival. Complete a passenger locator form – any time in the 48 hours before arrival.

ON arrival, the person must: Quarantine at home or in the place you are staying for 10 days Take a pre-booked COVID- 19 test on or before day 2 and on or after day 8 Acting British High Commissioner, Ben Llewellyn- Jones, said: “The exemption of fully-vaccinated Nigerians travelling to the UK from providing a pre-departure test and self-isolating for 10 days, is a very welcome development. To make this happen, we have been working closely with Nigeria’s National Primary Health Care Development Agency on recognising Nigeria’s vaccine certification, which we have now done.

