News Top Stories

UK changes visa policy for Nigeria, suspends Flexi appointment

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

The United Kingdom has changed its visa policy for Nigerians. Consequently, Britain has “temporarily suspended” its Flexi appointment service for visa applicants in Nigeria, saying the safety of customers informed the decision.

 

The service allows the submission of applications during the opening hours of the visa application centre (VAC) or before and after the applicant’s scheduled appointment date. This was disclosed in a statement on Monday.

 

“To protect the safety of customers waiting outside of our Visa Application Centres, the Flexi Appointment (walk-in) service has been temporarily suspended. You will not be able to book one of these appointments online or by turning up at the VAC,” the statement reads. “If you have already paid for this service (before 10 January) then you can still benefit from this.

 

“You should not attend the VAC until it is your allocated appointment time, or you have been contacted by TLS to collect your passport. “Visa customers who turn up at the VAC significantly before their appointment will be asked to leave and return at the correct date and time.

 

“Where there are extremely compassionate or compelling circumstances (for example, medical emergency), UKVI may consider expediting specific cases. “However, the bar for this is high and will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

 

If your request is exceptionally urgent you can contact UK Visas and Immigration for help. Please note that this is a chargeable service for overseas customers.

 

“If you have not yet been contacted by TLS, this means your application is still being processed by the UKVI team and the VAC will not be able to assist you. “The staff in the VACs are not involved in the processing of UK visa decisions and are unable to provide updates on your application.”

 

The UK added that it was working on scheduling more appointments to address student applications. “We are aware that large numbers of prospective students are queuing outside of the Visa Application Centre (VAC) to try and secure a visa appointment,” the statement reads.

 

“Student applications are being processed within the customer service standard of 15 working days. To help meet this demand, we are working hard with TLS to offer additional VAC appointments.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

FG delegation to visit Ghana over Nigerian/Ghanaian traders’ conflict

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that a ministerial delegation be sent to Ghana to resolve the lingering conflict between Nigerian traders and Ghanaian authorities.   The delegation will be led by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, according to a statement issued yesterday by the Special Assistant to the minister on […]
News

3 persons shot in kidnap attempt in Osun – Police

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Police Command in Osun State yesterday said three persons were shot during a failed kidnapping attempt at Koka Village in Ibokun Local Government Area on Sunday.   Spokesperson for the command in a statement, SP Yemisi Opalola, said suspected hoodlums armed with guns, invaded Koka Village at about 11:45p.m. on Sunday to kidnap residents. […]
News

Nigeria youths pass vote of confidence on Engr Zubair Adeboye Mustapha

Posted on Author Our Reporters

*Ask FG to confirm him as Rector The Nigeria Youth Advocacy for Good Governance Initiative (NYAGGI) has passed a vote of confidence on Engineer Zubair Adeboye Mustapha, the Acting Rector of Auchi Polytechnic. The group, who made an independent investigations and visit to the Polytechnic observed and found out that there has been tremendous achievements […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica