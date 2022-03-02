Business

UK Coastguard rejects Nigeria seafarers certificates

Competency (CoC) issued by Nigeria. However, the Agency has accepted the CoC issued by the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA). With the approval, Ghanaian seafarers have become the much sought after in various parts of the world and were preferred by employers over and above their Nigerian counterparts. CoC is a mandatory document required for mariners to work on ships.

The certificate ensures that the concerned seafarer has sufficient knowledge and skills to sail on ocean going vessels. The maritime authority in Ghana said it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Maritime and Coastguard Agency of the United Kingdom to enable its seafarers serve on UK-flagged ships. According to the maritime regulator, “Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) is happy to announce that from now onwards, seafarers who acquire Certificate of Competency (CoC) issued by Ghana Maritime Authority and for that matter, the Republic of Ghana, can work on UK and Red Ensign flagged vessels and vice versa.” It would be recalled that Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) had lamented the rise in the number of Nigerian seafarers failing the CoC examination. The Agency’s Director General, Dr Bashir Jamoh, explained recently in Lagos that of the 829, who sat for the officers cadre examination in 2020, 565 candidates, representing 68 per cent failed.

He noted that management had taken steps to correct the development, in addition to reviewing its online CoC verification process to enable ship owners locally and internationally determine the genuineness of Seafarers CoC before employment. Giving a breakdown of the performance of seafarers in the said CoC examination, Jamoh revealed that out of the 829, who sat for the officers cadre examination in 2020, only 264, representing 32 per cent passed and got certified. He explained that out of the number, 565 candidates, representing 68 per cent failed, while total certificates revalidated for 2021 stands at 246. Jamoh said: “You can see a very serious and negative figure in terms of our students seating for professional examinations of different certificates amounting to 68 per cent failure.

“The agency is liaising with various institutions to see how we can address this gap. There are so many factors attached to this, and we hope that before the middle of 2022, we would overcome these challenges.” The director general stressed that out of a total of 610 candidates that sat for the officers examination in 2020, 251 candidates, representing 41 per cent, passed, while 359, representing 59 per cent failed, highlighting the higher bar of performance in 2021. According to him, “the total number of certificates revalidated was 132, this means that in 2021, we had 246, a considerable increase as being recorded.”

He added that the confidence level of seafarers had been redoubled, stating that while a total of 1, 251 candidates sat for the ratings examination in 2020, the number jumped in 2021 to 1,327. Jamoh noted: “The examination for ratings in 2021, the total number of students who sat for the exams are 1,327, this is a sharp increase against the 2020 figure of 1,251. Total number of candidates that passed is 990, forming 74 per cent. Total number of candidates (that) failed is 337 with a percentage failure of 26 per cent.” He said that the overhaul and reactivation of the online seafarers’ certificate verification had led to drastic reduction in the forgery of Nigerian certificates, and have also enhanced the employability of Nigerians seafarers in the maritime sector.

 

Our Reporters

