News

UK concerned about spread of COVID-19 in supermarkets – Minister

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Britain is concerned about the spread of COVID-19 in supermarkets and particularly people breaching rules by not wearing masks while shopping in them, Minister for COVID Vaccine Deployment Nadhim Zahawi said on Monday.
“We are concerned that, for example, in supermarkets we need to make sure people actually wear masks and follow the one-way system, and when they are at capacity to operate safely, people wait outside,” he told Sky News.
But Zahawi stopped short of saying enforcement of the rules should be the responsibility of the supermarkets rather than individuals.
“Our plea is to everybody, each and everyone of us. These rules are not boundaries to be pushed against. These rules are there to try and make sure we bring this virus under control,” he said.
“The most important thing to do now is to make sure that… compliance with the rules when people are going into supermarkets are being adhered to.”
Zahawi also praised supermarkets for doing “a tremendous job” in serving their communities and offering facilities for the vaccination roll-out.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Sallah: APC, Kalu, Soun preach peace, religious tolerance

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has felicitated with Muslim Ummah on the commemoration of this year’s Eid Kabir. The party urged Nigerians to ensure religious tolerance. The party, in a statement from the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, in Abuja, said the Islamic festival teaches value of sacrifice and selflessness to one another irrespective […]
News

Kaigama: Tiv-Jukun crisis plunging states into greater poverty

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

…asks Danjuma, Akume, others to intervene The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, yesterday said the recurring violence between Tiv and Jukun ethnic groups of Benue and Taraba states, was plunging the already impoverished states into greater poverty. Kaigama, who spoke in Abuje urged elder statesmen and political leaders in both states, […]
News

CSOs write Buhari, fault house-cleaning by NDDC

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha PORT HARCOURT

Civil society organisations have written a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, urging him to stop the ongoing house cleaning being carried out by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) over the alleged corruption in the commission.   They called on Buhari to institute and usher in holistic reforms in the Commission in order to purge […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica