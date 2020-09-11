UK Court orders P&ID to pay Nigeria £1.5m legal cost

An English Court yesterday ordered an Irish company, Process and Industrial Developments Ltd. (P&ID), to make an interim payment of more than £1.5 million within 21 days to the Federal Republic of Nigeria (FRN). The money, according to Justice Sir Rose Cranston, is to cover legal costs incurred by Nigeria in the successful application for the extension of time to challenge the arbitration award and procedural hearing earlier in the year.

The Federal Government had appeared in the English High Court for a scheduled hearing. The hearing followed the major victory secured by FG last Friday, allowing it to bring a fraud challenge against a $9.6 billion arbitration award obtained by P&ID well outside the normal time limits.

The FG had said it will now proceed to a full fraud trial. Yesterday’s hearing was held to decide procedural and cost issues relating to the FRN’s applications to challenge the arbitration award, and to determine the short term directions to trial. However, a case management conference to determine the full trial window is scheduled to take place after November 2020. Nigeria’s Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), hailed the judgement.

The minister, who spoke though his spokesperson, Dr. Umar Gwandu, said: “This is another crucial win for Nigeria in our ongoing fight against the vulturefund- backed P&ID. We are pleased that the English Courts have taken our fraud challenge seriously, and awarded us a substantial interim payment in respect of our successful application for an extension of time to challenge the award. “This is a significant blow for P&ID, who continue to attempt to delay the process.

“To date, P&ID and its financial backer, VR Capital, have not produced a single document or credible witness to challenge the FRN’s fraud evidence. Instead, they continue to resort to disseminating misleading claims, while taking every step possible to delay or obstruct our investigations across multiple jurisdictions.

“The FRN remains firmly committed to overturning the injustice of the $10 billion award, and will not rest until we secure justice for the people of Nigeria – no matter how long it takes. Investigations into the GSPA are ongoing, and we are confident that more of the truth will be revealed over the coming months.” UK commercial court had last week granted Nigeria’s appeal for stay of execution of the award of $9.6 billion (about N3.5 trillion) to an Irish company, P&ID, over a botched gas contract. Specifically, the Royal Courts of Justice Strand, London granted the stay of execution order in the arbitrary award, following the review of written submission by the Federal Government which contained new evidence. The presiding judge, Justice Cranston held that the court decided to “grant Nigeria’s application for an extension of time and relief from sanction” in the matter in dispute. On August 16, 2019, a UK Business & Property Courts (the Commercial Court), presided by Justice Butcher, had approved that P&ID should enforce a March 20, 2013 award against Nigeria by a District Circuit Court in Washington DC.

The court ordered a whopping $9.6 billion debt against Nigeria over the botched 20-year Gas and Supply Processing Agreement (GSPA) with P&ID. In a ruling, the court authorised the (P&ID), a little known Irish engineering and project management company, to seize $9.6 billion in Nigerian assets over the failed contract.

The court ruling was a fallout of the contract purportedly entered into in 2010 between the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources and P&ID and the subsequent award made in July 2015 in favour of the P&ID, by an arbitration panel sitting in London.

In the failed contract, the P&ID was to build a gas processing facility to refine associated natural gas into non-associated gas to power the national electric grid. For its part, the Ministry was to build pipeline to supply gas to the P&ID facility to be located in Adiabo, Odukpani LGA, Cross River State. The agreement went sour because the company, which did not build any facility at the agreed site, blamed the Ministry for not constructing the pipeline for gas supply alleging that it had committed $40 million into the contract.

