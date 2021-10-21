Metro & Crime

UK detective narrates how employee stole $1.6m from Travelex Group

Posted on

A detective, Mr Christopher Nicholas Conway, yesterday narrated before an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos how an employee stole the sum of $1.6m from a foreign exchange company, Travelex Retail Nigeria Limited. Mr Conway, who is currently the Global Head of Travelex Group, where he has worked for 9 years, said that the employee, one Ezeogo Ogbu committed the offence alongside a Bureau De Change operator (BDC), Nwamadi Nnamdi, at different times between 2018 and 2019.

Thetwodefendantsweredocked by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on an eight count charge of conspiracy, stealing, fraudulentfalseaccounting and unauthorised modification of computer data. Conway, who testified as a prosecution witness, said that Ogbu was partof thesmallteamresponsiblefor downloadingpaymentsviatheonline banking portal.

Thewitness, ledinevidencebythe prosecution counsel, G.C Akaogu, said that he worked for 18 years with the South Yorkshire Police in England, whereheheldadetectiverolein the criminal division for eight years. According to him, during that time as a detective, he investigated all types of offences from fraud, terrorism, rape, and so on. Testifying before the court, he said: “Travelex is based in Lagos and had a contract with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to supply US dollars to BDC operatives in Lagos. “ToapplyforUSdollars, theBDCs mustfulfillthreecriterianamely: they must be authorised by CBN; they must apply to collect dollars through Travelex; they must have made full payment prior to collection.

